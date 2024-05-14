Some Outsurance staffers under ‘stress, emotional turmoil’

Employees of Outsurance express outrage after a department closure left many without jobs or reduced pay.

The allegedly abrupt closure of an Outsurance department has caused havoc in the lives of its employees in the past year.

While some have been transferred to other departments, employees from offices in Western Cape and in Gauteng, some were allegedly forced to resign, or were dismissed.

Staff made a lot of promises

Outvest, a subsidiary of Outsurance which first opened in 2017, was acquired by the Johannesburg Stock Exchange listed company Alex Forbes in 2021, as it was underperforming One financial advisor from the Gauteng office said staff were made a lot of promises.

When they started at the Face to Face Life and Investments department in 2021, “we were promised we would be given leads, a petrol card, laptops and cellphones.

“And we were told that we would be given a basic [pay] for a year and bonuses twice a year, depending on a percentage basis if you met the target. We were also encouraged to get our clients from our previous employment.”

But in June last year, the long-term insurance department was closed down and “everything fell apart” for 78 employees.

No notice or consultation about closure

Employees claim there was no notice or consultation about the department’s closure. “We came to work one day and heard we were closed down,” said one.

They claimed to have lost their second-year commission, and those transferred to the commercial broker department had to take huge pay cuts.

A Western Cape employee said she was unhappy but felt she had no choice but to join the commercial department.

“This was accompanied by the presentation of new contracts, which I felt compelled to sign under duress and fear of losing my job.”

A contract seen by The Citizen stated: “Your remuneration will be primarily based on your securing new business insurance clients and providing ongoing service and support to ensure they stay loyal clients.”

A performance-based structure was introduced, which meant staff got 60% of their pay and the 40% they would have to earn by securing clients.

One employee from the Western Cape office said: “After I signed a contract stating what I would be paid, changes were unilaterally made and I got paid less.

“We were contracted R23 500 per month, but then we started getting paid in the region of R13 000 to R16 000. This caused conflict between my spouse and I, as you don’t know what you would be paid at the end of the month.”

Workers claim they didn’t get adequate training

The workers claimed they did not get adequate training.

“Because I had never sold short-term insurance, I struggled. I asked several times to be paired with an experienced broker, but this fell on deaf ears,” a Gauteng worker said. “In February, there must have been 50 people who were fired or resigned.”

He ultimately resigned because of a “toxic environment”.

Another employee described the closure as “immense stress and emotional turmoil for my colleagues and I”.

She said she was invited on short notice for a performance review and later dismissed for not wanting to resign. “I was notified last week that this would be a performance-based discussion and there was no mention of a hearing,” she said.

Outsurance response

However, Outsurance said in response: “The grievant’s desired outcome is a fair opportunity to work within the new team under an experienced manager, retaining the original basic salary and ensuring that changes to the performance-based structure do not negatively impact her financial stability.

“The respondent maintained that the grievant was given a fair opportunity, with clear targets and adequate training.”

The letter also said employees did not express concerns in time. “The chairperson upholds the viewpoint that, notwithstanding the grievant’s discontent with her present circumstances, she must recognise that she voluntarily embraced the current position and salary by affixing her signature to the letter of employment.

“The chairperson asserts that there was ample time for the grievant to express any concerns regarding salaries or related matters before finalising the letter of employment.”