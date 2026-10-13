‘He had something to be afraid of’: Sibiya must still face criminal investigation, Cameron says

Sibiya resigned from the Saps following disciplinary proceedings against the now-former deputy national police commissioner.

Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Ian Cameron, has called on the South African Police Service (Saps) to investigate any alleged criminal conduct involving suspended Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya and pursue charges where warranted.

Sibiya resigned from the Saps on Monday, following disciplinary proceedings against the now-former deputy national police commissioner.

Resignation

His disciplinary hearing had been scheduled to commence on Monday, 12 October 2026, as Saps pursued its internal process amid a separate legal challenge.

However, instead of proceeding with the inquiry, Sibiya’s lawyers submitted his resignation letter at the outset of the hearing.

Accountability

Cameron warned that Sibiya’s departure from the Saps must not shield him from accountability.

He welcomed Sibiya’s departure as a step towards restoring integrity in the police service and ensuring that officers entrusted with enforcing the law uphold the Constitution and the Saps Code of Conduct.

“The committee has always highlighted that rogue elements must be surgically removed from the system to enable it to operate effectively. The resignation on the eve of a disciplinary process points to the fact that he had something to be afraid of,” Cameron said.

Saps reforms

He said Sibiya’s departure should spur broader reforms within the Saps.

“These should include competency and lifestyle audits, particularly at senior management level, to strengthen accountability and integrity within the service.

“A country that has police officers who are criminally compromised cannot effectively fight crime. Unfortunately, the inability to fight crime has broader socioeconomic implications for the country, affecting everyone, particularly the poor,” Cameron said.

Criminal conduct

Cameron also commended the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System for exposing troubling practices within the SAPS.

Cameron stressed that Sibiya’s discharge must not end efforts to secure accountability.

He called for any potential criminal conduct to be properly investigated and for appropriate legal action to follow where warranted.

Disciplinary action

Sibiya received three separate disciplinary notices before his resignation, each dealing with distinct allegations and following its own schedule.

He has faced scrutiny over various allegations raised during investigations into alleged criminality, corruption and interference within South Africa’s criminal justice system.

The former senior police official was accused of colluding with Police Minister Senzo Mchunu to disband the political killings task team (PKTT), allegedly to shield organised crime syndicates from investigation, among other allegations.

Madlanga Commission

Testimony before the Madlanga Commission has further painted Sibiya as having close ties to Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, a controversial businessman currently facing several criminal charges.

Sibiya has also been charged with sexual grooming, human trafficking and rape involving a 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman.

He is currently in custody as he seeks bail.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa