WATCH | Power, glam, and politics: Sona 2025’s red carpet steals the spotlight
The red carpet at the State of the Nation Address (Sona) is more than just a walkway – it’s a runway of power, prestige, and political statements.
As South Africa’s leaders, dignitaries, and VIPs arrive at Cape Town’s City Hall tonight, all eyes will be on their fashion choices, from bold traditional attire to sleek designer ensembles.
Who will dazzle, who will surprise, and who will miss the mark? As the guests arrive, let’s dive into the looks of Sona 2025’s red carpet.
17:00 The SANDF band entertains guests as they arrive
The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) Music Band entertains guests ahead of the #SONA2025— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) February 6, 2025
During SONA, the SANDF Music Band typically performs a variety of music, including military marches, national anthems, and other ceremonial pieces. #GovZAUpdates… pic.twitter.com/iCE2ToVpRw
