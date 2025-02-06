WATCH | Power, glam, and politics: Sona 2025’s red carpet steals the spotlight

The red carpet at the State of the Nation Address (Sona) is more than just a walkway – it’s a...

The red carpet at the State of the Nation Address (Sona) is more than just a walkway – it’s a runway of power, prestige, and political statements.

As South Africa’s leaders, dignitaries, and VIPs arrive at Cape Town’s City Hall tonight, all eyes will be on their fashion choices, from bold traditional attire to sleek designer ensembles.

Who will dazzle, who will surprise, and who will miss the mark? As the guests arrive, let’s dive into the looks of Sona 2025’s red carpet.

17:00 The SANDF band entertains guests as they arrive