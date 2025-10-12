South Africa calls for calm as military unit claims control in Madagascar

The military unit joined protesters on Saturday, but President Andry Rajoelina called it an ‘attempt to seize power illegally’

The South African government on Sunday said it is concerned about the developments in Madagascar, after a renegade military unit said it was taking control of armed forces in the island nation.

The CAPSAT army unit on Saturday urged soldiers in the country to stop following orders and instead back the youth-led protests.

Protests in Madagascar

The unit’s officers then joined thousands of protesters in the city centre on Saturday in a major shift in a more than two-week anti-government protest movement.

Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina, however, labelled it as an “attempt to seize power illegally”.

Rajoelina became president after soldiers staged a coup in 2009.

South Africa calls for calm

South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) called for calm in the country.

“We strongly call upon all parties to respect the democratic process and constitutional order. It is imperative that any disputes be resolved peacefully through inclusive dialogue, cooperation and established legal mechanisms,” said Dirco spokesperson Chrispin Phiri.

A protester uses a slingshot as thousands gathered to call for the resignation of President Andry Rajoelina in Antananarivo, Madagascar, on 11 October 2025. Picture: Luis TATO / AFP

The department said “regional conflict resolution mechanisms” are available to the Malagasy people to find a “peaceful way forward”.

“Minister Ronald Lamola reaffirms South Africa’s commitment to supporting a peaceful resolution that upholds the principles of democracy, the rule of law, and sustainable development for the region,” it said.

Military unit claims control

The CAPSAT unit on Saturday declared that it would “refuse orders to shoot” and criticised the gendarmerie, who have been accused of using heavy-handed tactics against protesters, causing several deaths.

“From now on, all orders of the Malagasy army – whether land, air or the navy – will originate from CAPSAT headquarters,” its officers claimed in a video statement.

There was no immediate response from other units or the military command.

Soldiers from the unit clashed with gendarmes outside a barracks on Saturday and rode into the city on army vehicles to join the demonstrators.

But Rajoelina responded by calling for “unity” and saying “an attempt to seize power illegally and by force, contrary to the constitution and to democratic principles, is currently underway”.

“Dialogue is the only way forward and the only solution to the crisis currently facing the country,” he said.

The protests erupted on 25 September, sparked by anger over power and water shortages.

The United Nations has said that at least 22 people were killed in the first days of the protests, some killed by security forces and others in violence sparked by criminal gangs and looters.

