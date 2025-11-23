South Africa closes G20 Summit – but will it worsen its relationship with the US?

Political analyst says South Africa has gained some public relations advantages from hosting the G20 Summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially closed the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg without the presence of the United States (US) government.

In the lead-up to the summit, US President Donald Trump made several attempts to discredit South Africa’s hosting of it. He and his administration also chose to boycott the event.

Despite this, the G20 leaders reached a consensus and adopted a declaration.

Ramaphosa closes G20 Summit

Ramaphosa began his closing speech by thanking the countries that attended the G20 meeting in South Africa.

“Your commitment has been vital in reaffirming the G20 as the premier forum for international economic cooperation and ensuring that it continues to drive progress on our most important challenges.

“We have met this year in the face of significant challenges, and demonstrated our ability to come together even in times of great difficulty to pursue a better world,” he said.

African agenda

Ramaphosa said this maiden hosting of the G20 on African soil sought to place Africa’s growth and development at the heart of the G20’s agenda.

“The greatest opportunity for prosperity in the 21st century lies in Africa. Harnessing that opportunity will require a strong partnership between Africa and the G20, and indeed between Africa and the rest of the world.

“Recognising our interconnectedness as a global community of nations, we have called for an end to conflicts and wars around the globe and for a just, comprehensive and lasting peace.”

Ramaphosa said this summit has taken place at a crucial moment, as calls around the world grow louder for progress on important issues of our time: to end poverty in all its forms, to reduce inequality within and among countries and to take urgent action to combat climate change.

“This year, we have recognised the growing debt burden faced by many developing economies as a major obstacle to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.”

He said the G20 has pledged to extend support to low- and middle-income countries as they confront debt vulnerabilities.

“Together, we must create a virtuous cycle of reduced debt, higher public investment and more rapid and inclusive economic growth,” he said.

Ramaphosa wished the US well in its hosting of the G20 presidency.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s minister of international relations and cooperation, Ronald Lamola, told reporters on Saturday that the US administration will have to make an appointment with the Department of International Relations and Cooperation to receive an official handover of the G20 and its official documents.

A ceremonial handover process could not take place because there was no high-level official assigned to receive the G20 gavel from South Africa.

Despite this, Lamola said he believes that the stance South Africa has taken against the US will not further worsen relations between Pretoria and Washington.

Benefits of hosting G20

Political economy analyst Daniel Silke stated that South Africa has gained some public relations advantages from hosting the G20 meeting, the first ever held on African soil.

“Africa has been at the forefront of the broader declaration, and I believe South Africa has fulfilled its responsibility both technically and sentimentally,” Silke said.

Additionally, during his opening remarks at the G20 summit on Friday, United Nations secretary-general, António Guterres, praised South Africa as the G20 President for 2025 for commissioning a bold report on global inequality.

“I first of all pay tribute to the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa. I think he has put on the table all the issues that matter in relation to the needs – the financial and economic needs of the developing countries in general and African countries in particular,” Guterres said.

