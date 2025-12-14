South Africa condemns Sydney terrorist attack that killed 12

Dirco strongly criticised the nature of the attack, which appeared to target worshippers during a religious celebration.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has issued a strong condemnation of the shooting incident at Bondi Beach in Sydney, where at least 12 people were killed and 29 sustained injuries.

The attack occurred while more than 1 000 people had gathered at the popular beach, many observing the Jewish festival of Hanukkah.

According to the SABC, police have officially classified the incident as a terrorist attack and are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the violence.

Perpetrators and police response

One gunman was reportedly killed during the incident, while another remains hospitalised.

Furthermore, authorities are investigating whether a third individual may have been involved in the attack.

The shooting targeted people who had assembled to celebrate Hanukkah, with many lighting candles as part of the religious observance when the violence erupted.

ALSO READ: Shooting at Australia’s Bondi Beach kills nine

SA extends condolences to Australia

On Sunday, Dirco spokesperson Chrispin Phiri expressed the country’s solidarity with Australia in the wake of the tragedy.

“The government of the Republic of South Africa extends its deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the people of Australia following the tragic terrorist attacks in Sydney,” said Phiri.

He emphasised that South Africa’s thoughts remain with those affected by the violence. “Our thoughts are with all those affected, especially the families and friends of the victims,” Phiri said.

Condemnation of faith-based violence

The department strongly criticised the nature of the attack, which appeared to target worshippers during a religious celebration.

“We condemn the senseless violence which appears to have targeted the Jewish faithful while they were lighting candles for Hanukkah at Bondi Beach,” Phiri stated.

He reinforced South Africa’s position against all forms of religiously motivated violence.

“There is no justification for terrorism or attacks on any group based on faith or identity,” said Phiri.

“South Africa stands in solidarity with Australia during this period of mourning and grief.”

READ NEXT: Two dead, three wounded in UK synagogue attack