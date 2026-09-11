South Africa has no national tally of deteriorating heritage sites

SA has no national tally of heritage sites that are deteriorating, abandoned, vandalised or inaccessible to the public.

South Africa has no national tally of heritage sites that are deteriorating, abandoned, vandalised, illegally occupied or inaccessible to the public, despite growing concerns over the condition of historic sites across the country.

According to the South African Heritage Resources Agency (SAHRA), the absence of a nationally standardised classification system meant it could not provide a verified figure of “at-risk” heritage sites, or identify which provinces have the highest number.

SAHRA cannot provide verified figure of ‘at risk’ heritage sites

SA’s heritage resources are managed through a three-tier system established by the National Heritage Resources Act of 1999.

Responsibilities are divided between SAHRA, provincial heritage resources authorities and, where applicable, municipalities.

SAHRA maintains a national inventory of declared heritage resources, while the authority responsible for a particular site is expected to monitor its condition.

SAHRA spokesperson Yazeed Sadien said the agency’s inventory system has functionality to capture risk-related information, but the effectiveness of developing a consolidated national picture depended on the participation of provincial authorities.

He said they were working with provinces to expand the system and strengthen national heritage information management.

Expand system and strengthen information management

According to Sadien, the responsibility for funding and maintaining heritage properties remains largely with the institution or owner responsible for the site.

He said that state-owned heritage resources are generally maintained through budget allocations made by the responsible department, municipality or public entity.

Privately owned heritage properties are funded by their owners.

Some municipalities have introduced incentives to encourage conservation.

The City of Joburg, for example, provides rates rebates for qualifying heritage properties.

Challenges in preserving heritage resources

SAHRA acknowledged that SA faces significant challenges in preserving its heritage resources.

These include funding constraints, deferred maintenance, vandalism, development pressures, shortages of specialised skills and the growing impact of climate change on vulnerable heritage resources.

The agency also highlighted a less tangible challenge: ensuring that heritage sites remain relevant and meaningful to future generations.

“The long-term sustainability of heritage resources often depends on communities recognising their value and integrating them into everyday social, cultural, educational and economic life.

“Heritage sites that remain actively used and connected to communities are more likely to attract investment and support.”