‘SA cannot afford this hypocrisy’: MP calls out parties getting funding from gambling magnate

South Africa's growing gambling crisis was discussed in Parliament on Friday.

Members of Parliament (MPs) have voiced deep concern over South Africa’s escalating gambling problem, warning of a brewing national crisis.

Lawmakers debated the urgent need for stronger regulation of the gambling sector to protect citizens from addiction and financial ruin during a virtual National Assembly plenary session on Friday.

The discussion, facilitated by Rise Mzansi MP Makashule Gana, followed the release of the National Gambling Board’s annual report, which revealed a sharp increase in gambling activity.

According to the report, gross gambling revenue rose from R59 billion in the 2023/2024 financial year to R75 billion in 2024/2025.

In addition, South Africans collectively spent R1.5 trillion on gambling during that same period.

Another report added to the concern, showing that young people are gambling away 41% of their income on platforms such as Hollywood Bets and Betway — more than they spend on basic necessities like groceries.

South Africa’s gambling problem labelled a pandemic

Opening the debate, Gana described online gambling as South Africa’s new “quiet but destructive” pandemic that is spreading through communities.

“No country has ever gambled its way to prosperity. Some might win for a moment, but far too many are losing,” he said.

He criticised betting companies for prioritising profits over people.

“They are not here to make South Africans win; they are here to make as much money as possible.”

Gana warned that gambling addiction has become a national public health and social crisis, not just a personal issue.

“Families are breaking apart, homes are being lost, people are drowning in debt, and most painfully, lives are being lost to suicide.”

He further highlighted that financially struggling citizens are using social grants and even National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) funds to gamble.

According to the Rise Mzansi MP, while many citizens continue to lose, the gambling industry is expanding rapidly — becoming one of the fastest-growing sectors in the country.

Watch the debate below:

Despite this, operators, Gana said, pay only R6 billion in direct taxes, contribute “a mere R74 million” to addiction counselling, yet spend R2 billion annually on marketing.

“These companies are not only extracting money, they are normalising gambling through relentless advertising and social media influencer campaigns.

“Every day our people are bombarded with messages that make gambling look glamorous. They are our social media feeds into digital casinos. This cannot continue.”

Proposed reforms

Gana presented a seven-point plan to curb gambling’s harms, including limiting online gambling advertisements to specific hours, increasing industry tax rates to at least 8%, and requiring companies to allocate 1% of gross gambling revenue to responsible gambling initiatives.

He also proposed that 40% of marketing budgets should promote responsible gambling messages.

The parliamentarian added that gambling should be banned for individuals using overdraft or credit cards.

“No one should gamble with money they do not have.”

Gana also urged the government to crack down on illegal gambling platforms and tighten rules around influencer marketing used to promote betting.

“We cannot sit idle while a trillion-rand industry feeds on the despair of the poor and the hopes of the young.”

Gambling’s human toll

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party MP Visvin Reddy illustrated the human cost of gambling by sharing stories of two women reliant on social grants who repeatedly visit casinos hoping to win.

“In fact, Velima even takes a photo of her late husband and places it on the [slot] machine, hoping that he will miraculously speak to the angels to make the machine pay the jackpot. Sadly, they never win,” Reddy said.

He added: “They say pastors go to heaven because they make many people pray, but if this is the criteria to go to heaven, then the casino owners are guaranteed a place there. Why? Because they make more people pray than the pastors.”

Reddy lamented that online betting has turned South Africa into “one big casino”, especially through sports gambling.

He also argued that the majority of profits generated through online gambling are sent overseas, allowing foreign operators to benefit at the expense of South Africans.

Reddy further criticised the heavy gambling advertising at Durban’s King Shaka International Airport.

“You could easily think you are walking into a casino and not an airport.”

He welcomed a recent Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) judgment which ruled that bookmakers cannot offer casino-style games like roulette online.

“This is a victory for justice, but now Parliament has to finish the job.”

EFF slams political parties

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Roger Chance echoed the concern, citing the National Gambling Board’s findings and another report by Famous Brands, which warned that online gambling is eroding disposable income and posing a risk to the broader economy.

Chance also highlighted that Pick ‘n Pay CEO Sean Summers has also called for a complete ban on gambling advertising.

He accused both Parliament and the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition of “sleeping at the wheel” by not introducing or amending existing legislation.

“The Supreme Court of Appeal’s recent judgment has revealed just how much what types of gambling are and aren’t legal in South Africa.

“All the more reason to move to a system where regulation covers all forms of gambling rather than sticking to a system designed 20 years ago,” Chance said.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Sinawo Thambo raised concerns about political influence from gambling industry donors, accusing certain parties of being compromised.

Thambo named the DA, ActionSA, and Build One South Africa (Bosa) as recipients of funding from online gambling entrepreneur Martin Moshal, who reportedly has a stake in Betway.

“These are the same political forces that today defend the gambling industry and resist tougher regulations.

“They are not protecting choice of freedom; they are protecting their funders. South Africa cannot afford this hypocrisy any longer,” he said.

