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South Africa records 4 new mpox cases as total climbs to 26

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

18 October 2026

11:16 am

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The cases have been detected across five provinces, with the Western Cape accounting for the majority of infections.

South Africa records 4 new mpox cases as total climbs to 26

Mpox is an infectious disease caused by a virus transmitted to humans by infected animals. Picture: iStock

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The Health Department has confirmed that South Africa has recorded four new laboratory-confirmed mpox cases.

This brings the cumulative national total to 26 cases since 1 January 2026, up from 22, as health authorities intensify surveillance and urge the public to stay alert for symptoms.

Five provinces

According to the Department of Health, cases have been detected across five provinces, with the Western Cape accounting for most infections.

Of the 18 cases reported in the province, two involved foreign nationals who contracted the virus outside South Africa, while the remaining 16 were linked to local transmission.

Twenty-five of the 26 cases are male, aged 23 to 50 years, with a median age of 37 years. Clade and lineage information is currently available for 17 cases, of which 13 are associated with the Clade Ib mpox virus and four with Clade IIb.

Public awareness

Health Department spokesperson Foster Mohale said the latest figures highlighted the need for continued public awareness and early reporting of symptoms.

“We urge members of the public to remain vigilant and seek healthcare promptly if they develop symptoms such as a rash, fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes or fatigue,” Mohale said.

Mohale emphasised that people who may have been exposed to a confirmed or suspected case should closely monitor their health.

“Individuals who have been in close contact with a confirmed or suspected mpox case should inform healthcare workers and monitor themselves for symptoms for 21 days. Should symptoms develop, they should avoid close contact with others and seek medical attention.”

Mpox

The Department of Health stressed that mpox is both preventable and treatable, while urging South Africans to take basic precautions to limit transmission.

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“The public is reminded to avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with anyone who has an mpox-like rash, and not to share bedding, towels, clothing or other personal items with affected individuals,” Mohale said.

Healthcare workers have also been urged to remain highly suspicious when assessing patients with possible symptoms and to follow infection prevention and control protocols.

NICD

Mohale said the department would continue working with the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), provincial health authorities and other stakeholders to strengthen surveillance, case finding and contact tracing efforts.

Mohale said the department will continue to work closely with the NICD, provincial health authorities and other stakeholders to contain the further spread of mpox,” he said.

Read more on these topics

Gauteng Health Department KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Mpox National Institute For Communicable Diseases Of South Africa (NICD) Western Cape
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