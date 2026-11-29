Here's what the festive season road safety campaign means for drivers and pedestrians.

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy announced on Sunday that road deaths fell by 9.35% between January and mid-November compared with the same period last year.

She spoke at the festive season road safety campaign launch at the Grasmere Toll Plaza on the N1 South in Gauteng.

“Today, we gather as a nation united by one purpose: to save lives on our roads,” Creecy said.

According to the minister, 933 people are alive today who would have died on the roads last year.

She said much more was needed. “We can do more. We must do more,” Creecy stated.

Which provinces saved the most lives?

KwaZulu-Natal recorded the biggest drop, with 258 fewer deaths.

Gauteng followed with 176, Limpopo with 156, Mpumalanga with 139, North West with 119 and the Eastern Cape with 94.

Free State, Northern Cape and Western Cape recorded 10, 21 and 2 more deaths respectively.

“To the provinces that saved lives, I say: thank you. Hold the line. Do not become complacent. To the provinces that lost ground, I say: we must reverse this. Now. Every life counts. Road safety is not about provinces competing,” Creecy said.

She also called on the provinces that lost ground to act. “To the provinces that lost ground, I say: we must reverse this,” she added.

Why are pedestrians the biggest concern?

Pedestrians made up 44% of all road deaths this year. In Cape Town, eThekwini, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, the figure was above 60%.

“These people are the most vulnerable among us, and they are paying the highest price,” Creecy said.

She said pedestrian safety would be central to the festive season campaign.

“That is why pedestrian safety is not a side issue this festive season,” she stressed.

What is the new crackdown on cellphone use?

Creecy said phone distraction had become the leading cause of crashes and warned that drivers holding their phones will be stopped and fined.

Officers will also check for distraction at roadblocks, alongside speed, alcohol and seatbelts.

“When you look at your phone for 5 seconds at 120km/h, you drive 100 metres blind,” Creecy warned.

She said no leniency would be shown to offenders.

“There will be no warnings for behaviour that kills,” she declared.

How will law enforcement respond this festive season?

According to Creecy, officers ran more than 20 526 operations this year and checked over 10 million vehicles.

They made 67 404 arrests, including 22 790 for drunk driving.

They also impounded 50 089 vehicles and discontinued a further 54 444 unroadworthy ones.

Around 800 National Traffic Police officers will be deployed across all nine provinces, with extra resources at the 20 most dangerous crash locations.

The minister had a message for transport operators. “Public transport and freight operators, hear me: safety before profit,” Creecy said. “If your vehicle is not fit, it will not move,” she added.

What do the AARTO rules and the new alcohol law mean for drivers?

Creecy said the AARTO system had reached 98% implementation in 62 municipal areas across eight provinces, with 100% targeted before the end of 2026.

It will extend to 151 more areas in the next phase.

“You cannot hide behind a different municipality,” Creecy said.

She said repeat offenders would lose their licences.

“If you repeatedly break the law, you will lose the privilege to drive,” she stated.

Creecy also said a planned change to section 65 of the National Road Traffic Act would aim to ban driving after any alcohol.

“I am pleased to report that this amendment is in the cabinet system and we hope to release it for public comment next year,” she said.