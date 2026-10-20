[WATCH] South Africa sets world rail record as Transnet runs massive 696-wagon train

The feat not only shattered freight rail records but also showcased the engineering expertise and innovation.

South Africa has secured a place in global rail history after Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) successfully operated a record-breaking 696-wagon train on the Iron Ore Export Line, setting a new world freight rail record and demonstrating the advanced engineering expertise behind one of the world’s leading heavy-haul corridors.

The train reached Loop 18 on 18 October 2026, completing the journey of the longest train ever assembled and operated on the corridor while establishing a new world record for freight rail operations.

Rail records

The feat not only shattered freight rail records but also showcased the engineering expertise and innovation behind one of the world’s leading heavy-haul rail corridors.

The initiative was led by TFR’s Train Design Technology and Operations teams in collaboration with Transnet Engineering, the Transnet Rail Infrastructure Manager (TRIM) and the Railway Safety Regulator.

696 wagons

The record train comprised 696 empty CR13/14 wagons configured in a Radio Distributed Power (RDP) arrangement and hauled by a combination of Class 15E electric and Class 43D diesel-electric locomotives.

Through RDP technology, locomotives positioned throughout the train operate as a synchronised unit, enabling the controlled distribution of traction and braking forces across the train’s entire length.

“The successful operation of this train demonstrates the depth of engineering expertise, operational excellence and innovation that exists within TFR,” said TFR Chief Executive Russell Baatjies.

“While setting a world record is a significant achievement, the real value lies in the technical knowledge and operational insights gained through this exercise. These learnings will contribute to the continued advancement of rail operations, support innovation and strengthen our freight rail capability into the future.”

Planning

Train Design Technology specialists conducted extensive planning, modelling and simulation work ahead of the operation.

Teams assessed train dynamics, locomotive placement, route readiness, operating strategies, communication protocols and infrastructure requirements to ensure the safe movement of the train.

Specialist personnel accompanied the train throughout its journey to monitor train-handling performance and operational behaviour.

Analysis

In addition, locomotive data collected during the run will be analysed against simulation results to validate performance models and further enhance TFR’s operating capability.

Transnet said the successful completion of the exercise reinforces the Iron Ore Export Line’s reputation as one of the world’s premier heavy-haul rail corridors and highlights South Africa’s ability to execute rail operations at a scale achieved by only a select number of railway operators globally.