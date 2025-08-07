10-hour outages coming to these Joburg areas next week

Residents in these areas will experience low pressure to no water supply during the maintenance period.

Multiple areas across Johannesburg face water supply interruptions this week as Joburg Water conducts essential maintenance work on critical infrastructure.

The ongoing repairs and planned maintenance will impact thousands of residents across Regions B, E, F, and G.

4 days with low-pressure water; repairs continue

The most pressing situation involves emergency repairs in the north of Johannesburg.

The following areas will be affected:

Montgomery Park

Albertsville

Albertstroom

East Town

Northcliff

These areas have experienced a disrupted water supply since 4 August 2025.

According to Joburg Water, crews are working to repair a burst 375mm water pipe at the corner of Milner Avenue and John Adamson Drive.

The utility company reported that “repairs are still ongoing”.

It did not provide any details on the restoration date.

Residents in these areas continue to experience low pressure to no water supply.

Joburg Water stated the repairs aim to deliver “improved service delivery, continuity of water supply, and safety to customers”.

Major pipeline work scheduled for Orange Farm

Orange Farm residents across all extensions will face a complete water supply shutdown on 13 August 2025.

The interruption will begin at 6am and continue until 4pm.

Joburg Water said the reason for the interruption is to relocate an existing 300mm pipeline in Palm Drive during this period.

All streets in Orange Farm will be affected by the maintenance work.

The utility anticipates “residents will experience low pressure to no water” during the ten-hour operation.

According to Joburg Water, the project will also result in “improved service delivery and continuity of water supply” for the community.

Blairgowrie to face complete water shutdown

Blairgowrie residents will experience a complete water outage on 12 August 2025.

The shutdown will run from 8am to 6pm as crews work to connect new water infrastructure to the existing mainline.

All streets in the area will be affected by the 10-hour interruption.

Joburg Water confirmed residents will have no water during the maintenance period.

The utility stated the work will provide “improved service delivery and continuity of water supply”.

“Further details about alternative water supply arrangements will be provided,” the utility indicated.

Residents in affected areas are advised to store adequate water supplies before scheduled maintenance periods begin.

