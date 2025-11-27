South Africa

10 sluice gates open at Vaal Dam as water levels rise rapidly

By Enkosi Selane

27 November 2025

Though today's level is lower than last week's, the dam is still almost quadruple its level compared to the same period last year, when it stood at only 30%.

Sluice gates at the Vaal Dam.

Sluice gates at the Vaal Dam. Picture: Supplied

The Vaal Dam’s levels are rising rapidly, with authorities saying there is potential for further inflows.

The increase in water levels prompted the opening of three additional sluice gates on Thursday, 27 November to manage the escalating flood risk.

The dam level continues to rise due to sustained high inflows, which reached 1 424.4m³/s.

According to the latest measurements from The Reservoir, a Water Resource Information Centre for the Catchment Management Forums of the Upper Vaal Water Management Area, 10 sluice gates are now open, with a discharge rate of 935m³/s following Wednesday’s openings.

The Vaal Dam, an essential part of the integrated Vaal river system, recorded 106.42% of its full storage capacity of 2.5 billion cubic metres this week.

Additional sluice gates opened at Vaal Dam

Midvaal councillor Pieter Swart confirmed that authorities responded to the persistent high inflow by implementing further controlled releases.

“The department of water has planned to open three additional sluice gates today, bringing the total number of open sluices to 10 to manage the surge in inflows,” Swart stated.

The three additional gates opened at intervals throughout the day. Gate 8 opened at 10am, followed by Gate 9 at 12pm and Gate 10 at 2pm.

Swart said the dam’s levels were rapidly increasing and subject to further rise.

Downstream management and historic levels

At the Vaal Barrage, the water level is 7.6 metres, with an outflow of 1 525 cubic metres per second and a water temperature of 20.5 degrees Celsius.

According to the department of water and sanitation’s weekly comparison report, the Vaal Dam went down from 109.3% the previous week.

NOW READ: Crisis averted at the Vaal Dam

