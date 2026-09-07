100 municipalities sign ethics pact, but now comes the hard part

Municipalities must now move beyond formally adopting the code and develop implementation plans

One hundred municipalities across South Africa have adopted a Code for Ethical Leadership in Local Government. However, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa says the next step is ensuring the commitment translates into ethical and accountable municipal leadership.

Hlabisa welcomed municipalities across all nine provinces adopting the code on Monday. He described it as a positive step towards addressing governance and ethical challenges in local government.

“The adoption of the Code by the 100 municipalities across the nine provinces reflects a growing commitment within the local government sector. This commitment places ethical leadership, accountability and good governance at the heart of municipal leadership,” Hlabisa said.

However, the municipalities must now move beyond formally adopting the code and develop implementation plans to institutionalise its principles.

The councils of the 100 municipalities are expected to use these plans to foster a culture of ethical and accountable leadership.

From commitment to action

The Code for Ethical Leadership in Local Government was developed through the Local Government Ethical Leadership Initiative. This initiative is a partnership involving The Ethics Institute, Cogta, the South African Local Government Association (Salga), and the Moral Regeneration Movement.

It was launched at the Summit on Ethical Leadership in Local Government in Gauteng on 1 March 2024.

The code is based on the 2015 Local Government Anti-Corruption Strategy. It applies to people in municipal leadership positions, including political figures, councillors, traditional leaders, municipal managers and other officials.

It sets out principles and practices to promote ethical governance and leadership in municipalities.

Hlabisa said the code should help strengthen accountability between municipal leaders and the communities they serve.

“The Code will inspire the local government leaders in the 100 municipalities to serve their communities with integrity, discipline and commitment, and enable communities to hold them accountable,” he said.

Hlabisa urges others to follow

The minister also encouraged municipalities that have not yet adopted the code to do so.

Hlabisa and Salga president Bheke Stofile entered into a mutual agreement in October 2024 to encourage municipalities nationwide to adopt the code through formal council resolutions.

The initiative comes against the backdrop of what Cogta described as a “plethora of governance and ethical challenges” in the local government sector.

The adoption by 100 municipalities therefore marks a significant step. However, its impact will ultimately depend on how councils implement the principles and hold municipal leadership to them.