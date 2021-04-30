Daily news update: Zulu queen dies, Zondo praises Cyril, SA shields Trevor Noah

Neo Thale

Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, regent of the Zulu Nation, has tragically died.

Chairperson of the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Deputy Chief Justice (DCJ) Raymond Zondo, has praised President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC, for availing himself to the inquiry.

The names of 16 prisoners who are still on the loose after the daring ambush of a police truck by heavily armed men in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday have been released, among them a number charged with murder.

American TikTok user Doug Romeo has made a video about the celebrity he hates the most and that happens to be Trevor Noah.

It is going to be another cold weekend for South Africans as the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned the country to brace for a cold spell that is expected in parts of the country from Friday.

Four players are set to be released at AmaZulu FC at the end of the season with the technical team said to have alerted the club’s management that they are not in their plans.