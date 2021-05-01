Daily news update: Ace scolded, new Bafana coach next week and more

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.
North West ANC coordinator scolds Ace over Supra suspension
The ANC interim provincial committee (IPC) in the North West maintains that former premier Supra Mahumapelo and his ally, provincial ANC Women’s League acting secretary Bitsa Lenkopane, remain suspended, despite reports to the contrary.
Court dismisses animal cruelty case against Thandi Modise
The Potchefstroom Regional Court on Friday dismissed the animal cruelty case against National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise.
Mango airline flies again, as SAA exits business rescue
In a week of will they or won’t they survive turbulence, low-cost airline Mango has been given another lease on life.
Coka brothers’ accused killer farmers granted bail
Piet Retief murder accused Daniel Malan, Cornelius Greyling, Othard Klingberg, Michael Sternberg and Zenzele Yende were granted bail on Friday morning.
WATCH: ‘Duduzane don’t deny you used your parents connections to get ahead’
Political hopeful Duduzane Zuma’s interview on Kaya FM drive show with Sizwe Dhlomo is still a hot topic.
Safa finally net their man, new Bafana coach to be announced next week
Safa have revealed that they have found their man and have concluded a deal for him to take over as Bafana Bafana coach. But an officially unveiling of who it is will only be made next week.