‘Be patient’, compensation fund tells recipients

Citizen reporter

The Department of Employment and Labour on Monday morning warned stakeholders, beneficiaries and medical service providers that compensation fund payouts will be delayed.

The department said the delays are due to last week’s civil unrest and widespread, violent looting, coupled with the third wave of Covid infections.

ALSO READ: Protests: 3,407 arrested, ‘maximum resources’ mobilised to address threats

As a result, claims processing services have been affected.

The most adversely affected areas said to experience the delays are KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

“We are therefore requesting that the stakeholders be patient with the fund as there is currently delays in processing claims due to officials experiencing challenges and restrictions.

“Please bear with us during this period and be assured of our service commitment to you,” the department said in a statement.

Arrests and reclaiming goods continues

At least 3 407 people have been arrested on various charges after riots wreaked havoc in the country’s economic hubs of Gauteng and KZN, with 212 people losing their lives in the protests.

There are also messages currently doing the rounds on social media that there are plans to attack police stations, disarm police and attack courts.

Police assured that “maximum resources” have been mobilised to address the threats.

The situation remains tense, with reported food shortages due to a number of factories and manufacturing plants being hit.

READ NEXT: Protests and Covid-19: Double impact on South Africa tourism

Compiled by Nica Richards. Additional reporting by News24 Wire