Daily news update: Warning against dye-stained banknotes, SA Prisons overcrowded and SA’s inflation

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

Picture: iStock

Pfizer and BioNTech on Wednesday announced they had struck a deal with the Biovac Institute to manufacture over 100 million doses a year of their Covid-19 vaccine for distribution within the African Union (AU).

“Biovac will perform manufacturing and distribution activities within Pfizer’s and BioNTech’s global Covid-19 vaccine supply chain and manufacturing network, which will now span three continents and include more than 20 manufacturing facilities.

Former president Jacob Zuma addresses crowds at the Dan Qeqe-stadion in Kwazakhelein, Port Elizabeth, South Africa on 13 May 2011 as part of the ANC’s election campaign. (Photo by Gallo Images/Foto24/Werner Hills)

The Department of Correctional Services says it has not made a decision on whether to allow former president Jacob Zuma to be released from prison to attend the funeral of his younger brother, Michael.

This is after reports emerged that Zuma had applied for compassionate leave in terms of Section 44 (1)(a) of the Correctional Services Act 111 of 1998.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema on Kaya FM. Picture: Twitter/@EFFSouthAfrica

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has suggested that his party might take matters into their own hands if police do not act against the people behind the 20 fatalities in Phoenix, north of Durban.

This follows racial tensions between the Indian community of Phoenix and the neighbouring townships of Zwelisha and Bhambayi, tensions that were sparked by the recent wave of rampant looting and violent unrest in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

ATMS that were opened up at the Pan Africa Mall in Alexandra, 14 July 2021 after mass looting happened in the area. Picture: Neil McCartney

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) on Wednesday advised the public to be aware and cautious of accepting banknotes that have been stained with traces of blue or green ink.

This comes in the wake of the looting and vandalism of shopping malls and other stores, including ATMs, last week in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng that government has since characterised as part of a “failed insurrection”.

Image: iStock

Statistics SA (Stats SA) has announced that annual consumer inflation eased to 4.9% in June, after reaching a 30-month high of 5.2% in May. The monthly increase in the consumer price index (CPI) was 0.2%, up from 0.1% in May, but lower than the 0.5% increase recorded from May to June 2020.

Without food, non-alcoholic drinks and fuel, annual consumer inflation is 3.4% in June, well below the 4.9% headline rate. This indicates that food, non-alcoholic drinks and fuel are the drivers of inflation.

A general view of guard towers at the Goodwood prison on May 08, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that offenders who committed petty crimes will be eligible to be included in the 19,000 inmates who will be released on parole to combat the spread of Covid-19 in prisons. (Photo by Gallo Images/Nardus Engelbrecht)

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola says overcrowding in prison cells remains the most challenging issue following arrests as a result of the rampant looting and violent unrest that occurred in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Lamola on Wednesday briefed Parliament’s portfolio committee on justice, where he revealed that Department of Correctional Services (DCS) facilities were “stretched due to overcrowding”.