Taxi fraternity urged to get vaccinated

Asanda Matlhare

The South African taxi fraternity is being encouraged to roll up its sleeves and join the vaccination queues.



Investor relations and sustainability head at South African Taxi Foundation Megan Morreira said the vaccination site in Midrand, which has been operational for over a month, was a milestone for the minibus industry.



“The South African taxi industry is privileged to be one of the first occupational health sites to have opened in the country, primarily as a result of a working and successful private and public partnership.



“The head of occupational health at the department of health helped get our project approved and made sure we had the relevant permits to open the site,” she said.



Morreira said the site administered 200 vaccinations daily, with over 3 000 vaccines administered to date.



“The site allows walk-ins to minibus taxi participants, which included owners, drivers, commuters and rank marshalls, with the help of seven nurses.”



Taxi driver Simon Mthobeni from Mamelodi said he was happy to get vaccinated.



“I am happy that people in the taxi industry are being prioritised because we work with people every day and need to protect ourselves as well,” he said.



Alexandra taxi owner Ratshivhadelo Nyelisani said he was encouraged by his family to get a vaccination.



“I encourage other people in the taxi industry to receive the vaccine,” he said.