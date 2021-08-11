Daily news update: Mapisa-Nqakula deployment, Joburg’s new mayor and Zuma case postponed

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

It looks like former Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is getting a “promotion” salary-wise, despite being removed as a member of Cabinet.

Last Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his much-anticipated Cabinet reshuffle.

The changes to Cabinet saw National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise being appointed as the new Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, with Ramaphosa indicating that Mapisa-Nqakula would be deployed to a new position.

Jolidee Matango after being elected Johannesburg Mayor at an extra ordinary council meeting held at the Johannesburg City Council chambers in Braamfontein, 10 August 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney

Newly elected Joburg executive mayor Jolidee Matongo on Tuesday said he was ready to hit the ground running following his election during a special council meeting.

Matongo, 46, was elected unopposed as the metro’s new mayor and will replace former mayor Geoff Makhubo, who succumbed to Covid-related complications in July.

ALSO READ: ANC’s Jolidee Matongo elected Joburg’s new mayor

Speaking at a media briefing after his election, Matongo said there would be no major changes coming with his administration as he would continue with the plans of Makhubo’s executive team, which he served as the city’s member of the mayoral committee for finance.

Former President Jacob Zuma speaks to his supporters outside his residence on July 03, 2021 in Nkandla, South Africa. The former president was found guilty of contempt of court by the Constitutional Court of South Africa and has been sentenced to 15 months imprisonment. (Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/Lulama Zenzile)

The Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday granted former president Jacob Zuma a postponement in his arms deal corruption trial.

The corruption trial, which involves Zuma and French arms company, Thales, is set to resume on 9 and 10 September.

The high court was expected to hear Zuma’s special plea for the recusal of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) prosecutor, Billy Downer.

Image: iStock

Guinea confirmed a case of Marburg disease, the World Health Organization said on Monday, the first recorded in West Africa of the lethal virus that’s related to Ebola and, like Covid-19, passed from animal hosts to humans.

The virus, which is carried by bats and has a fatality rate of up to 88%, was found in samples taken from a patient who died on 2 August in southern Gueckedou prefecture, the WHO said.

Picture File: eight suspects accused of looting the VBS Bank appear at Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Johannesburg, on 18 June 2020. They were each granted R100, 000 bail. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The Hawks on Tuesday announced another breakthrough arrest of a 59-year-old suspect in Klerksdorp in connection with the looting and ultimate collapse of VBS Mutual Bank.

The directorate said that the suspect is reported to have taken part in the looting of VBS Mutual Bank through investing of the Mahikeng Local Municipality funds.

A statememnt from the Hawks said their investigation revealed that R92 million worth of taxpayer money was invested into VBS in contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act.

Teaser of the revived Countach

In one of the biggest and most unexpected developments of the year, Lamborghini has announced that the legendary Countach will be returning this month after being replaced by the Diablo in 1990.

Making the announcement in a 20 second video on its Facebook last night, the Raging Bull, in a subsequent teaser image on its website, also showcased the wedge-like production model hidden underneath a tarpaulin without disclosing any further details.