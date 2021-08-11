South Africa
South Africa
Citizen Reporter
1 minute read
11 Aug 2021
9:46 pm

Beware of scammers, Sassa warns grant recipients

Citizen Reporter

Scammers were using different tacts to trick unsuspecting beneficiaries.

Picture: Flickr/GovernmentZA

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has warned grant recipients of a scam targeting the vulnerable elderly and people living with disability.

The agency said that it has been made aware of the latest scam in the Mpumalanga where bogus funeral covers are sold to their targeted population.

It said that these fraudsters are even posing as Sassa employees in trying to legitimise their corruption.

“Sassa is warning beneficiaries to remain vigilant and guard their IDs and Sassa payment cards very carefully,” the agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

It said that these people were also using different tacts to trick unsuspecting beneficiaries.

ALSO READ: Six alleged Sassa grant fraudsters appear in court

“Another modus operandi used is to pose as health practitioners registering beneficiaries for vaccination.”

It has issued a warning that all vaccination programmes were rolled out at identified sites by the department of health.

It said that there is no door-to-door campaign that is being done by government officials to have the people register for Covid-19 vaccination.

“If confronted with such a situation of scammers, beneficiaries are urge to call the police immediately to arrest those robbers,” the agency said.

“Sassa will utilise credible platforms and direct interaction based on the personal details provided by each beneficiary to the agency.”

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

CELEBS AND VIRAL

Steve Hofmeyr tests positive for Covid days after saying it's a money-making plot
12 seconds ago
12 seconds ago

COVID-19

Citizens over 35 can now walk in at private Covid-19 vaccination sites
40 mins ago
40 mins ago

COVID-19

Covid-19 update: SA records 10,139 new cases and 272 deaths
20 hours ago
20 hours ago

COVID-19

Zikalala 'deeply concerned' as KZN enters third wave
1 day ago
1 day ago


RELATED ARTICLES

CELEBS AND VIRAL

Steve Hofmeyr tests positive for Covid days after saying it's a money-making plot
12 seconds ago
12 seconds ago

COVID-19

Citizens over 35 can now walk in at private Covid-19 vaccination sites
40 mins ago
40 mins ago

COVID-19

Covid-19 update: SA records 10,139 new cases and 272 deaths
20 hours ago
20 hours ago

COVID-19

Zikalala 'deeply concerned' as KZN enters third wave
1 day ago
1 day ago