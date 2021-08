In a bid to ensure the prosecution of those implicated in the killing of 44 people in Marikana nine years ago, including 34 striking mineworkers massacred by police, global mining giant Sibanye-Stillwater is seeking to collaborate with non-governmental organisations to get justice for the victims. Despite the damning findings of the Marikana Commission of Inquiry, government has taken flak for law enforcement agencies’ failure to prosecute those behind South Africa’s first post-apartheid massacre. The inquiry questioned former national police commissioner Riah Phiyega’s fitness to hold office and found the police had fired live ammunition from R-5 rifles at striking workers...

In a bid to ensure the prosecution of those implicated in the killing of 44 people in Marikana nine years ago, including 34 striking mineworkers massacred by police, global mining giant Sibanye-Stillwater is seeking to collaborate with non-governmental organisations to get justice for the victims.

Despite the damning findings of the Marikana Commission of Inquiry, government has taken flak for law enforcement agencies’ failure to prosecute those behind South Africa’s first post-apartheid massacre.

The inquiry questioned former national police commissioner Riah Phiyega’s fitness to hold office and found the police had fired live ammunition from R-5 rifles at striking workers and might have exceeded the bounds of self and

private defence.

While government has remained tight-lipped on the possible prosecution of individuals implicated, Sibanye-Stillwater has engaged with government law-enforcement agencies about the killings.

Responding to questions during the second Marikana memorial lecture, Sibanye-Stillwater chief legal officer Lerato Legong said: “Justice for the victims of the 2012 massacre is key and we will not be resting on our laurels. We have formed an internal project team that looks at this issue.”

“We have used the Farlam Commission findings as a basis. We have also engaged the relevant state institutions that have been directed by that commission to take specific actions. But we have now reached a stage where we know we cannot do it alone.”

“It is not a Sibanye-Stillwater initiative but we will be collaborating with like-minded entities. We are seeking like minded NGOs to collaborate with us, ensuring that those Farlam findings are followed through an ongoing

process which we are driving.”

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Bulelwa Makeke was not available to comment on why the NPA has not acted on Farlam’s findings and recommendations.

Since its acquisition of Lonmin in 2019, Sibanye-Stillwater has had to deal with the socio-economic aftermath of the Marikana massacre.

These have included taking care of bereaved families whose relatives were killed in the labour strife. The company has also offered bursaries, jobs and counselling to widows and children.

