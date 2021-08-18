Governing body ‘outraged’ by proposal to cancel school holidays

Cheryl Kahla

The Governing Body Foundation – a voluntary association to which South African schools belong – has rejected the proposed cancellation of the October school holidays.

“Our members involved in the schools on a daily basis are outraged by the proposal which shows no understanding of the realities in schools.”

School holiday proposal rejected

The foundation said it rejected the proposal on the grounds of it being “hypocritical”, adding that it “clearly indicates the absolute disconnect between the decision-makers and those at the coalface“.

The foundation also said the proposal would add to existing stress on pupils now having to catch up with the curriculum and “coping with changes already made to school terms”, while dealing with Covid-related trauma.

“Cancelling the October holidays will result in a longer fourth term which will only add to the stress for both staff and children. This will negate the gain of a few extra school days.”

Changes to impacts travel

The foundation also said it was important for families to spend time together over the holidays, especially since Gauteng residents were not allowed to travel during past holidays, due to lockdown restrictions.

“The short October break would allow some travel.”

In addition, sports festivals have already been scheduled, with flights and school accommodation booked and already paid for, which is an additional source of income for some schools.

School calender proposal ‘go too far’

The foundation said adding school days by removing the holiday was not the solution.

The foundation said: “It is one thing to have to make changes and be restricted because of the disease but having further disruptions caused by a changing calendar goes too far.”

Instead of cancelling school holidays, the foundation said teaching should continue late into November, and suggested provincial education departments assist schools “to make up the learning deficit”.