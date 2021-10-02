Power outages due to weather: Eskom attending to faults in these districts

Citizen Reporter

Eskom on Saturday warned that inclement weather “had put the network at risk” and affected electricity supply in five districts.

Here’s what you need to know.

Eskom power outages

The power utility said South Africa’s severe weather conditions over the weekend resulted in power outages in Brits, Rustenburg, Koster, Zeerust and Mmabatho.

However, technicians are attending to all the faults in these regions, Eskom said.

In the meantime, the power utility calls on customers to remain patient and log faults by contacting 0860037566, or via email at customerservice@eskom.co.za.

Severe weather conditions

The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued a warning earlier this week, pertaining to severe weather conditions including thunderstorms, rainfall and flooding.

While some communities in Gauteng woke up to power outages on Friday morning, emergency personnel have been dealing with flooded roads and fallen trees.

WATCH: Parts of SA under water as severe weather conditions continue

Eskom on Thursday said technicians were attending to power outages in Gauteng and blamed heavy storms and severe weather conditions on the disruptions.

Power outages in Gauteng

Meaning, Eskom on Friday provided an update for a massive outage in Sandton which affected the electricity supply in Edenburg and Morningside.

The fault was first logged shortly before 7pm on Wednesday evening. At the time, Eskom was also unable to provide an ETR.

Residents seem to disagree with the cause of the outage, saying the power was out before the storms made landfall.