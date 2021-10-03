Daily news update: Ramaphosa defends Chief Justice process, anti-vaxx protest and Springboks win

Citizen Reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the State Capture Commission in Braamfontein, 28 April 2021 appearing in his capacity of the President of the ANC. Picture: Neil McCartney

President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured the public that the recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture’s report will be implemented once he receives it.

Addressing the media at the headquarters of the African National Congress (ANC) this week, Ramaphosa welcomed the Pretoria High Court’s decision to grant the commission, chaired by Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, another extension three-month extension.

Ramaphosa further said that he was looking forward to receive the State Capture report.

The Constitutional Court full bench. Picture: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Alon Skuy

President Cyril Ramaphosa has insisted that there will be a new Chief Justice, defending his approach in the appointment the candidate who will fill up the position.

Last month, Ramaphosa invited the public to submit their nominations to replace the outgoing Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, whose term will come to an end on 11 October.

This approach was met with cynicism by some, while others have commended the unprecedented move.

Speaking during a media briefing at the Luthuli House this week, Ramaphosa defended the Chief Justice selection process.

eNCA has reported that Western Cape Judge President, John Hlophe, has since accepted a nomination for the Chief Justice position.

Anti-vaxxers gathered at the Sea Point Pavillion promenade for a protest against the government’s vaccination rollout. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Protesters – most without wearing face masks – could be heard chanting “Shame on you, shame on you”.

Many of those in attendance reportedly harassed “people who are wearing masks”, while others could be heard chanting ‘my body, my choice’”.

Emergency services in Johannesburg are still on high alert as heavy rains are expected to continue over the weekend.

City of Johannesburg emergency services (EMS) spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba told The Citizen on Saturday afternoon that there have not been reports of major incidents following heavy hail storm.

“We have not received any major incidents caused by the rain so far, but there were incidents in Orange Farm where two house roofs were blown away,” she said.

Seven ​Chinese employers accused of human trafficking and child labour appeared before the Johannesburg High Court on Friday.

The accused made a dramatic admission of guilt for the violation of South Africa’s labour laws.

However, the department of employment and labour spokesperson Musa Zondi says the “other charges still stand and they will continue to face trial on those”.

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA – OCTOBER 02: Elton Jantjies of the Spingboks kicks a field goal during The Rugby Championship match between the South Africa Springboks and New Zealand All Blacks at Cbus Super Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Jono Searle/Getty Images)

A drop goal by Elton Jantjies, a crucial turnover by Duane Vermeulen, a powerful rolling maul and a penalty after the final hooter by the replacement flyhalf secured the Springboks an epic 31-29 victory over the All Blacks on the Gold Coast on Saturday, in an heroic win that was a triumph for South Africa’s determination and belief.

In a gripping finale following a brilliant Springbok comeback that saw them overturn a nine-point deficit, the lead changed hands three times in the last four minutes.

Keegan Dolly of Kaizer Chiefs during the DStv Premiership 2021/22 match against AmaZulu at Jonsson Kings Park Stadium on Saturday, (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

That the performance was better than compared to previous games will not matter much as more calls for Stuart Baxter to step down as Kaizer Chiefs coach gained more momentum on Saturday.

In fact, the calls have more momentum than the team currently on a backwards trajectory – at least results-wise. The Naturena side was saved from a defeat by a controversial last-minute penalty scored by Keagan Dolly.