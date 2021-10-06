Eric Naki
Political Editor
3 minute read
6 Oct 2021
7:45 am
South Africa

Solidarity Fund’s work will continue after Covid, says CEO

Eric Naki

The organisation was never found wanting in handling funds it was entrusted with.

Corruption has changed the environment of the Covid pandemic, as those who lined their pockets with taxpayer’s money only cared about themselves, rather than the lives of the people. This is according to Solidarity Fund CEO Tandi Nzimande as she discussed the future of the organisation post Covid, its outlook and the role it would continue to play in the economy. Nzimande was addressing the PSG Think Big Series webinar hosted by financial journalist Bruce Whitfield on Tuesday. The Digital Vibes saga tested relationships among Solidarity Fund’s role players “hard”. But the public benefit organisation was never found wanting in...

