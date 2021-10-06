Solidarity Fund’s work will continue after Covid, says CEO

Corruption has changed the environment of the Covid pandemic, as those who lined their pockets with taxpayer’s money only cared about themselves, rather than the lives of the people. This is according to Solidarity Fund CEO Tandi Nzimande as she discussed the future of the organisation post Covid, its outlook and the role it would continue to play in the economy. Nzimande was addressing the PSG Think Big Series webinar hosted by financial journalist Bruce Whitfield on Tuesday. The Digital Vibes saga tested relationships among Solidarity Fund’s role players “hard”. But the public benefit organisation was never found wanting in...

Corruption has changed the environment of the Covid pandemic, as those who lined their pockets with taxpayer’s money only cared about themselves, rather than the lives of the people.

This is according to Solidarity Fund CEO Tandi Nzimande as she discussed the future of the organisation post Covid, its outlook and the role it would continue to play in the economy.

Nzimande was addressing the PSG Think Big Series webinar hosted by financial journalist Bruce Whitfield on Tuesday.

The Digital Vibes saga tested relationships among Solidarity Fund’s role players “hard”. But the public benefit organisation was never found wanting in handling funds it was entrusted with.

Nzimande attributed this to solid governance put in place at the beginning of the process.

The Solidarity Fund was created last year to respond to the pandemic by funding various initiatives. Nzimande expressed disappointment at the Digital Vibes scandal, in which hundreds of millions of rands, supposed to be used in programmes to fight Covid, were allegedly embezzled.

The saga involved former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, his family and some department officials.

He has since been fired and replaced by his deputy Dr Joe Phaahla.

Nzimande was surprised the saga did not solicit anger, anguish and heartbreak among South Africans for being taken advantage of this way.

She praised the spirit of voluntarism displayed by corporates and individual businesspeople who sacrificed their time and money to get the Solidarity Fund going.

The donations received ranged from R1 billion, to as little R1 via crowd funding. Nzimande said the fund keep

people apprised of its activities around the distribution of the funds to be used in various aspects in efforts to fight the pandemic.

“We had to be as transparent as possible. We were happy to talk to people; we opened up,” she said.

Nzimande commended the way various role players collaborated around the virus soon after its outbreak and subsequently during the height of its spread in South Africa.

She said while there had been a longer period of conversation around Covid, it was significant it changed from the previous negative to collaboration, rather than confrontation, among political parties.

Nzimande said the camaraderie among players at Solidarity Fund could influence the way things occurred at Nedlac in future. She agreed with Whitfield that the Solidarity Fund had set a model for future crises the country might face.

“This is a positive where business, labour, government and the community worked together,” she said.

“Following the July unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, the Solidarity Fund’s mandate had been extended to include a coverage of its aftermath.”

Responding to a direct question about Solidarity Fund’s future after Covid, Nzimande said it would continue, one way or another, but was unsure if it would be the same.

“The Solidarity Fund responded to the unknown that is the pandemic very well. The impact of the pandemic had been terrible – it impacted people in different ways,” she said.

Nzimande added everyone would carry the scars of Covid for a long time.

– ericn@citizen.co.za