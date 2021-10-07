Daily news update: ActionSA approaches Electoral Court, Sitole gets suspension notice and Bujy out on bail

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

ActionSA on Wednesday said it had lodged urgent papers at the Electoral Court to set aside the Independent Electoral Commission’s (IEC’s) decision to exclude its name from the ballot paper for the local government elections.

Speaking at a media briefing in Johannesburg, ActionSA’s lead attorney, Wendel Bloem, said the party wanted the court to direct the commission to reissue and reprint ballot papers to reflect ActionSA’s name. As it stands, only the party’s logo is reflected on the ballot.

Bloem said the IEC’s contention that ActionSA’s name was excluded from the ballot paper because it chose not to register an abbreviated name or acronym was without any basis in law.

National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole has been served with a notice of intention to suspend him.

The police commissioner has reportedly been given seven days to respond, eNCA reported on Wednesday evening.

Back in March, The Citizen reported Minister of Police Bheki Cele had sent a request to President Cyril Ramaphosa to institute a probe against Sitole.

Acting Presidential spokesperson Tyrone Seale confirmed at the time that Ramaphosa was looking into the matter.

“He [Cele] has sent the request and the president is applying his mind,” Seale told The Citizen at the time.

“I don’t think one is able to put a time to that but the president has to ensure he has sufficient information on the matter before he takes a decision.”

The National Department of Health quietly rolled out its Covid-19 vaccine certificate system on Tuesday, just days after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced it would be available soon.

If you are fully vaccinated, you are eligible to receive a digital vaccine certificate containing a QR code.

The code can be either downloaded or printed.

Former Metro FM DJ Bujy Bikwa has been released on bail after spending a weekend in jail for allegedly assaulting media personality Boity Thulo.

Bikwa appeared in the Midrand Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning, after his initial bail application was postponed on Friday.



According to reports, he was released on R2,000 bail and has also been ordered to stay away from Thulo and not contact any of the witnesses who were present on the night.



Thulo was not present for proceedings.

The case comes after an alleged altercation between the two that turned violent, and saw Thulo sustain injuries to her face.

Royal AM owner Shauwn Mkhize and her son and Royal AM chairman Andile Mpisane have been charged by the Premier Soccer League for handing out cash to players on the pitch at Chatsworth Stadium and not complying with Covid-19 regulations at the end of their 2-1 DStv Premiership win over Maritzburg United on Sunday.

The case is expected to be heard on October 14.

The PSL have also charged Royal AM for bringing the league into disrepute, after a video emerged of Mkhize and Mpisane walking onto the pitch with wads of R200 notes.