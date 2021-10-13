Daily news update: Murder-accused Msibi sacked, Luthuli House ‘health’ breach and horror KZN bus crash

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Mandla Msibi. Picture: Supplied.

Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane has “released” agriculture, rural development, land and environmental affairs MEC Mandla Msibi from his position in the provincial executive with immediate effect.

Mtsweni-Tsipane said this during a media briefing on Tuesday evening, and that the decision was in line with the ANC’s step-aside rule.

“It is common cause that the governing ANC has set itself a particular moral standard that all of us as its public representatives have to abide by. The step-aside rule has been effected, but prior to that there were internal processes that were followed,” said Mtsweni-Tsipane.

ANC headquarters Luthuli house

The African National Congress (ANC) headquarters, Luthuli House, was evacuated on Tuesday evening following a breach.

According to national spokesperson Pule Mabe, the breach took place during discussions between delegations of the Liberation Struggle War Veterans (LSWV) and the ANC after protesters representing the group marched to the building on Monday to voice their grievances.

At least nine people have died after a horrific bus crash on the N3 near the Tugela River in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday morning.

According to Arrive Alive, the nine fatalities were four males and five females, including a baby.

More than 50 people were treated by paramedics on the scene and transported to hospital.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shaun Herbst confirmed that multiple passengers sustained injuries ranging from moderate to severe and have been transported to hospital.

Bafana Bafana players rush to celebrate their early goal against Ethiopia. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images.

Bafana Bafana rewarded their returning fans with a Fifa World Cup qualifying victory on Tuesday evening, taking down Ethiopia 1-0 at FNB Stadium to return to the top of Group G.

The 2000 supporters who were allowed in, as per the government’s Covid-19 regulations, were not exactly treated to the most inspiring display from Hugo Broos’ side. In fact, Ethiopia gave South Africa serious cause for concern, but in the end a third clean sheet in four Group G matches was secured, and the three points were gained via an own goal from Ethiopia captain Getaneh Kebede.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane. Picture: Gallo Images / The Times / Masi Losi)

The ANC’s Eastern Cape provincial executive committee (PEC) wants Premier Oscar Mabuyane and public works MEC Babalo Madikizela to face the party’s provincial integrity commission (PIC) after they were fingered in a damning report by the Office of the Public Protector.

The PEC held a special meeting on Monday following the release of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report last Friday.

The report found the pair, including the provincial ANC, allegedly benefited from a R1.1 million tender set aside to transport mourners to Mbizana in 2018 to a memorial service for late struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

New online service to renew license discs. Picture – Pretoria Rekord

Motorists can now register, renew and pay for their car license discs via a new online service on theNaTIS website.

The new payment gateway is enabled by First National Bank (FNB).

There are over 2.4 million motorists in South Africa and the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said it had noticed an increased appetite for online services.

The new offering will reduce queues, and fines and penalties that come with late renewals.

Deputy President David Mabuza. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency

The ANC’s head of elections Fikile Mbalula says Deputy President David Mabuza has been “called to order” by the governing party after he said he would stand for re-election as the ANC’s second in command at their 2022 national elective conference.

Mbalula on Monday said party members who spoke about leadership positions ahead of the ANC’s 55th national congress were jumping the gun because the party was currently focused on campaigning for the 1 November municipal elections.

He said talk around the ANC’s succession debate was therefore premature at this stage.