Treasury sets aside R11bn for jobs creation

A total of R11 billion in new funding has been allocated by National Treasury for the next phase of the Presidential Employment Stimulus in the 2021/22 financial year.

The presidency announced on Thursday that phase two will be launched on 1 November. The Presidential Employment Stimulus was launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa in October last year in response to the devastating impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on employment.

As part of the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan, the stimulus aims to create new employment, provide livelihood support and protect existing jobs in vulnerable sectors.

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said phase two would support the continuation of some programmes from phase one, as well as a range of new programmes.

“The recruitment of 287,000 young people as school assistants is already underway and participants will be placed in November. Phase 2 will include the establishment of a new Social Employment Fund, which will support work for common good in communities provided by organisations outside of the state.

“Phase two will also support the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention, including the establishment of the national Pathway Management Network, the revitalisation of the National Youth Service and a new model of skills training for unemployed youth linked to employment,” Gungubele said.

He said the stimulus represented a new way of working across government to achieve a common objective, as 11 national departments were responsible for implementing programmes supported by the stimulus in phase one.

More than 550,000 jobs and livelihoods have been supported as part of phase one.

– SAnews.gov.za