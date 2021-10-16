Tony Singleton
3 minute read
16 Oct 2021
6:45 am
South Africa

Men can get breast cancer too

Tony Singleton

While the risk is significantly lower and incidences are rare, it is in fact becoming more common.

Picture: iStock
There’s a lot of awareness around breast cancer in women – and rightly so, as it is one of the top female cancers in South Africa and carries a lifetime risk of one in 25. However, there is a distinct lack of awareness of the fact that men can also get breast cancer. While the risk is significantly lower and incidences are rare, it is in fact becoming more common. The issue is that it is often diagnosed late, because men simply do not think that they could have breast cancer, which increases the mortality rate and has implications on...

