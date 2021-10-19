Bernadette Wicks
Family wants justice years after girl raped at school and paid R20 for silence

Alleged perpetrator still working at the school.

Six years after a then 12-year-old North West girl first reported having been raped by a caretaker at her school and with the authorities still not having taken any action against him, her fight for justice is now headed for the courts. Represented by public interest law centre Section 27, the Teddy Bear Clinic – together with the girl’s parents – have approached the North West High Court in a bid have the department of education and the police ordered to investigate. In the meantime, they also want the girl’s alleged rapist – who today still occupies the same position...

