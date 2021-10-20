Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
1 minute read
20 Oct 2021
7:20 am
South Africa

Black farmers want fair cannabis deal

Marizka Coetzer

BFASA is accusing Sahpra of not operating properly because of corruption and demanded the Sahpra top structure be dismantled.

Cannabis sativa plant. Picture: Supplied
Members of the Black Farmers Association of SA (BFASA) returned to the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) office yesterday, only to have their hopes go up in smoke when its CEO did not come to receive their memorandum demanding the regulator open up fair trade of cannabis. BFASA president Dr Lennox Xolile Mtshagi said Sahpra was not operating properly because of corruption and demanded the Sahpra top structure be dismantled. He said those who started first with cannabis and were still doing it should be prioritised. “During the apartheid era, traditional healers were the ones oppressed the most because...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

HEALTH

The link between CBD and restful sleep
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago

NEWS

Gauteng wants the lion's share of dagga economy
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago

NEWS

Farmers are desperate for financing as planting season looms
1 month ago
1 month ago

OPINION

It's time for dispossessed Zim farmers to get a land claims court
1 month ago
1 month ago