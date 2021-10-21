Rorisang Kgosana
South Africa

Unvaxxed ‘at high risk’ of a fatal fungal infection

Studies showed that it was the unvaxxed who ended up with severe Covid in ICUs.

Picture for illustration: citizen.co.za/Michel Bega
While it’s mostly the unvaccinated who end up in hospital on ventilators and dying of Covid, they are also at risk of catching a fatal fungal infection, which researchers have found to possibly increase mortality of Covid patients. With 736 people in intensive care units (ICU) for Covid as of Wednesday, 378 were currently ventilated, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases. Studies showed that it was the unvaxxed who ended up with severe Covid in ICUs, putting them at further risk of a potentially deadly fungal infection, said South African Medical Association chair Dr Angelique Coetzee. Thursday’s statistics...

