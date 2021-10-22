South Africa

Prayers for kidnapped brothers

Zidan, 6, Zayyad, 11, Alaan, 13 and Zia, 15, were kidnapped around 7am, along with their driver, on Wednesday morning. Photo: Twitter

The four Moti brothers from Polokwane who were kidnapped on their way to school on Wednesday were still missing on Thursday afternoon.

Zidan, 6, Zayyad, 11, Alaan, 13 and Zia, 15, were kidnapped from their driver’s vehicle by armed suspects who were last spotted driving out of Polokwane.

Mari Lategan of Curro Executive Corporate Services said Curro Heuwelkruin pupils held a prayer meeting for the Moti family on Thursday.

All neighbouring schools did the same, she said.

“The group is doing everything in its power to support the family and the school community and would like to thank the entire country for their prayers, as well as the ongoing support from the Saps and other law enforcers to ensure the safe and speedy return of the boys.”

Lategan said counsellors were available to attend to the pupils at Curro Heuwelkruin. Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said there were no new developments in the kidnapping case.

The hostage takers fled with the children and werebelieved to have left Limpopo, he said.

“The 64-year-old driver allegedly fetched the children from Nirvana and was driving along the R37 near the N1 bypass when he was blocked by two vehicles, a white Kia Sorento and black Mercedes Benz.

“Seven occupants from the two vehicles, dressed in white overalls, alighted and started firing shots randomly,” Mojapelo said.

