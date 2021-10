A controversial land sale in Limpopo which saw the provincial government spending a whooping R116 million in aquestionable deal with a private developer is now a subject of another probe by the Hawks, MEC for cooperative governance, human settlement and traditional affairs Basikopo Makamu has confirmed. The land deal made headlines in 2017 after it was sold to a private developer by the Greater Tubatse municipality for R8 million. But, a few years later, the same land was bought back by government for R116.5 million – despite the fact that there has never been any development. The land at the...

The land at the centre of controversy is Farm Mooifontein 313 KT, Tubatse Township Extension 54, 68, 71, and 72. It was purchased on 20 October, 2015.

According to a report by the office of the auditor-general (AG), the department had overspent on the deal and consequence management had to be done.

The AG demanded an explanation from the department how the land was purchased and how the department arrived at the R116.5 million deal.

In light of the red flags, then MEC for human settlement Makoma Makhurupetja reported the AG’s findings to premier Stan Mathabatha, who ordered a forensic investigation by the provincial treasury.

Four officials from the department – former head of the department Makoko Gregory, acting CFO Setati Noko, chief director Mathunye Makhudu, acting deputy director-general Monama Rodgers and director: legal Matemotse Minah – alleged to have had a hand in the sale of the land, were suspended.

But ironically, Mathabatha revealed during his state of the province address last year the officials had since been exonerated for any wrongdoing by the forensic investigators.

Mathabatha then ordered Makamu to make the forensic report public.

But Saturday Citizen can reveal that the report is still gathering dust in the department offices as another investigation is underway.

Speaking to Saturday Citizen on Wednesday, Makamu said when he was ready to make the report public, the Covid pandemic happened.

“But I am on record [as saying] that this matter is now a subject of another investigation – this time by the Hawks,”

said Makamu.

“We will have to wait until the conclusion of the investigations before we make the report public. But I can assure you, if any of our officials are found to have had their hands in the cookie jar, heads will roll because this government does and will not tolerate corruption.”

He said there was no place for corruption in Limpopo. “We hate corruption with a passion,” he said.