Brian Sokutu
2 minute read
23 Oct 2021
6:31 am
South Africa

Medbond in payout delay spat

Payment due in 30 days but Client still waiting after 3 months

Picture: iStock
Financial services company MedBond is once again embroiled in a controversy – this time over an alleged delay in the payment of R1 million to a client, a prominent Johannesburg businesswoman. Although the company, on its website, says it takes “great pride in providing the highest level of service to each and every client”, for an enraged and frustrated Miss Luthuli, who invested R2 million with the company, it has taken months of waiting for MedBond to pay her a R1 million portion. Luthuli requested her first name be withheld. She said MedBond executive director Jaco van Heerden confirmed to...

