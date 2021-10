Springbok great Morné Steyn wrote his own history through hard work and dedication and retires from the international game as one of the country’s most influential players in the modern era. Along with the Bulls, Steyn won almost every major honour, including multiple Super Rugby titles, the Rugby Championship and two British & Irish Lions series, with the World Cup being the one major missing title from hisimpressive collection. He also scored 742 Test points and is second only to Percy Montgomery (893) on South Africa’s all-time points list. However, it was from humble beginnings that the young boy from...

However, it was from humble beginnings that the young boy from Bloemfontein started his rise to the top, as explained by close friend and former Bok team-mate Ruan Pienaar.

“We have known each other since we were three or four years old, so it has been a long journey together. We were at the same primary school, then our paths split as we went to different high schools, but we still remained close friends. Even till today we speak on a regular basis,” said Pienaar.

“On a rugby note, I am so proud of what he has achieved. He was a young South African boy who loved rugby and grew up watching the Springboks. Then we both got the chance to play for the Springboks and that dream became a reality.

“So it was really nice to be able to share that with him and as a friend I am so happy to see what he has achieved. But what is more important than all that is the person you become and remain after all of that – and Morné managed to stay the same guy I met all those years ago.

“He’s a humble guy who works very hard and he hasn’t changed at all so, despite all the achievements, it’s great to

see he has stayed the very special caring guy off the field.”

Pienaar recalls his favourite international moment shared with Steyn – when he announced his arrival on the scene with a monster kick that sealed the 2009 Lions series for the Boks and believes ending with another Lions series was the perfect ending for him.

“When he made his debut against the Lions it was great to be a part of that occasion. To see him realise his dream of representing the Springboks was very special and then to watch him kick that winning goal made it the perfect start,” said Pienaar.

“Since then, he just grew in stature and became a really prominent guy in the Springbok team. So I think sharing those first moments with him and then watching what he has gone on to achieve was really special for me.

“I think it was an unbelievable achievement. I don’t think he could have written a better script. You know, 12 years later to be involved in another Lions tour and to kick the final goal again, I think that’s the stuff movies are made of.”



Former Bulls and Bok team-mate Victor Matfield also remembers a fun-loving, carefree guy who worked harder than anyone else in the team and moulded himself into the player he became.

“He came from a normal school in Bloemfontein, he arrived at the Bulls as sort of a backup for Derick Hougaard, who was still young at 22 or 23, and he just outworked everyone else,” said Matfield.

“He wasn’t the best goal kicker when he arrived, either, but just hours and hours of work with a guy like Vlok Cilliers, he just became irreplaceable.

“If you think back to 2009 to that [Super Rugby] semifinal, we were down by about 20 points after 50 minutes and he then slotted three drop goals which got us back into the game and then just never missed a goal kick.

“So it was nice to play with him and it all started by just working harder than anyone else.”

Matfield also recalls how Steyn was a constant character in the team, always there for his friends and ready to help anyone at the drop of a hat, while continually working his socks off along the way.

“The nice thing about Morné is that he is such a nice guy. I’ve never seen him upset, I’ve never seen him nervous and he was just a fun guy to be around,” said Matfield.

“I remember one of the first games after Frans Ludeke arrived at the Bulls.

“We went into a team talk and Morné came in revving like a motorbike and Frans wanted to lose it. And we said Frans that’s Morné, he’s not going to be stressed, he’s just going to enjoy every moment so don’t worry about him, he’s focused.

“He is just a great guy, always there for everyone, he doesn’t have a problem with anyone in the world and just works hard and gives his best.”

