Fake news: Students beware! NSFAS warns of new threat

SANews

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) advised prospective applicants to be aware of fake websites and social media platforms advising them to apply for funding.

In addition, students are advised against sharing their personal information and to avoid unlocking their NSFAS wallet accounts.

Fake NSFAS circular

Allowance increase for 2022 academic year

The warning follows a fake Circular Notice 22 on social media platforms regarding the NSFAS allowance increase for the 2022 academic year.

“NSFAS can confirm that the circular is fake and consists of false information,” NSFAS said in a statement.

NSFAS said it is disturbed by the increasing disinformation in recent weeks, where false information is spread deliberately to deceive.

“We encourage our students to be vigilant. We identified all the bogus platforms that masquerade as NSFAS, and we have reported them to the relevant authorities for further investigation,” NSFAS said.

Report fake news

Students, prospective applicants and the public are urged to report suspicious messages or calls from fraudsters posing as NSFAS officials or any fraudulent activities to the Vuvuzela Hotline on 0860 247 653.

Should students require assistance regarding their NSFAS funding, the NSFAS contact centre is fully functional and can be accessible on the details provided.

Fake news can be reported via the following channels.

Applications for funding not open

Meanwhile, NSFAS announced that the applications for the 2022 academic year funding are not open yet, and the opening date would be communicated soon.

“Students are encouraged to constantly monitor our social media platforms for updates. Any circular or information that is released to the public through unofficial communication should be regarded as disinformation.

“NSFAS circulars are released following a vigorous process on stakeholder engagement and can only be released through approved channels,” NSFAS said.