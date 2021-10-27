Death threats against advocate representing Zimbabweans in high court

Moneyweb

Advocate Simba Chitando, who is representing some 250 000 Zimbabweans in the Gauteng High Court in their quest to become permanent residents of SA, has received multiple death threats since Moneyweb first broke the story.

Chitando told Moneyweb his Twitter account has been lit up with hateful comments about Zimbabweans, but some of the more disturbing threats came from anonymous callers.

“I’ve had several death threats, and one person said he wanted to strangle me. It’s disconcerting and is not a good look for SA, particularly given its history of xenophobic attacks in the not so distant past.”

Chitando says he has had to confront taking on private security to ensure his safety, something he never imagined would happen. “It’s the nature of the business we are in as legal counsel and advocates. We’re often representing people or groups who may pose a threat to some perceived interest.

“It’s not the first time I have received threats as an advocate, but this is certainly the most alarming.”

SA has been reported to the International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague in the Netherlands over xenophobic attacks against foreign truck drivers, more than 200 of whom have been murdered in recent years. The ICC says it is monitoring the situation of foreign drivers in SA, though so far has declined to open an investigation.

The Legal Practice Council (LPC) issued a statement on Tuesday noting “with concern the xenophobic attacks on Advocate Simba Chitando who is involved in a court case regarding the issue of Zimbabwean Special Dispensation permits issued by the Department of Home Affairs. The LPC does not condone any xenophobic statements against any of our members.

“Legal practitioners should be allowed to fulfil their mandate of providing professional, principled inter-alia impartial, legal representation to the public without fear or favour.”

The LPC says the country is still reeling from the effect of xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals that took place in the recent past. These attacks have resulted in the loss of lives, displacement, destruction of property, loss of the source of livelihoods, and insecurity.

Legal process ‘must be allowed’

While acknowledging the sensitive nature of the issue, the LPC says the court process must be allowed to run its course in a transparent and impartial way. It also urges members of the public to report any instances of xenophobic attacks to the South African Police Service (SAPS).

ALSO READ: Zim residents want SA IDs and permanent residency

The Zimbabwean Exemption Permit Holders Association has asked the high court to direct the Minister of Home Affairs to issue its members with SA ID documents on the grounds that they are permanent residents of SA in terms of the Immigration Act read together with the Identification Act.

Black Pharoah responded on Twitter: “We are not saying every Zimbabwean should leave but at least 10 at a time not 5 million that’s practically moving in and taking away from locals. I’d understand if most weren’t criminals but unfortunately they are.”

“All illegal immigrants must go home,” reads another.

Repercussions

Human rights advocates have warned that xenophobic attacks against foreign truck drivers and others in SA could incite tit-for-tat responses in other countries against South Africans.

Upwards of three million Zimbabweans are reckoned to reside in SA.

ALSO READ: Refugee at Lindela Repatriation Centre dies while waiting to leave South Africa

The SA Department of Home Affairs introduced various permit schemes to regularise the residence of status of Zimbabweans illegally in SA as a result of economic or political turmoil at home.

The court case brought by the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit Holders Association says the latest permit scheme, the Zimbabwean Exemption Permits, or ZEPs, expires in December 2021 and has not been renewed by Home Affairs.

The court papers argue that the affected Zimbabweans have been in SA for 10 years or more and know no other home.

The law provides for the issue of SA permanent residence to those affected.