Daily news update: Tender linked to Malema, Quinton de Kock apologises and Nsfas applications open

Citizen Reporter

Proteas star Quinton de Kock has apologised to “teammates and fans” after his controversial decision to not take a knee at the T20 World Cup exploded into a global controversy this week.

De Kock had withdrawn from the SA team’s match against the West Indies on Tuesday after Cricket South Africa had told players they were required to support the Black Lives Matter movement before the game.

“I never ever wanted to make this a Quinton issue. I understand the importance of standing against racism, and I also understand the responsibility of us as players to set an example,” De Kock said in a statement on Thursday.

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe. Picture: Gallo Images/Netwerk24/Felix Dlangamandla

Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has announced the preferred bidders appointed under the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (REIPPPP) bid window 5 meant to supplement the power generation supply from Eskom as the country continues to experience load shedding.

The request for proposals was sent out in April this year, with the government committing to announce preferred bidders before the end of October.

To date, the government has procured and signed agreements with 93 Independent Power Producer projects (IPPs) said Mantashe during a media briefing on Thursday.

Picture: iStock

The cycle for the 2022 National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) applications is due to open for eligible students next week, Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Blade Nzimande has announced.

Nzimande launched the Nsfas funding applications for the 2022 academic year on Thursday morning, where he revealed that the application system would open next Tuesday on 2 November.

The applications will close on 7 January 2022 when the National Senior Certificate (NSC) results are released.

Picture: iStock

The South African Police Service (Saps) says evidence around vigilante killings in Tshwane indicate that it is not the work of a lone culprit, who has been dubbed as Mamelodi’s “John Wick” on social media.

This is after an alleged Boko Haram gang member was killed in a hail of bullets on Tuesday.

Boschkop police responded to a shooting incident at about 12pm, on the N4 Highway near Diamond Hill Toll Plaza, where the suspected gang leader was killed and his girlfriend was injured.

EFF leader Julius Malema speaking during a community meeting in Diepsloot, 11 September, 2021. Picture: Twitter @EFFSouthAfrica

The Hawks are reportedly investigating claims of fraud and corruption involving a dodgy City of Tshwane fuel tender worth around half a billion rand that is allegedly linked to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and its leader Julius Malema.

Investigative journalism news outlet amaBhungane reported on Thursday that three companies were awarded the tender in 2019, and one of them allegedly paid R15 million to companies that are connected to Malema, the EFF and the party’s secretary-general, Marshall Dlamini.

Medupi coal-fired power plant in Limpopo. Picture: Eskom

Eskom says it plans to add at least 30GW of new generation capacity – mainly from solar and wind energy sources – to the system over the next 10 years, as part of its transmission plan.

This was revealed in the power utility’s Transmission Development Plan for 2022 to 2031, which was presented to various stakeholders.

Eskom said it will be building the required infrastructure to accommodate the envisioned extra capacity.