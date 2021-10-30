Fake news about Moti kidnapping arrests putting boys’ lives in danger – Bolhuis

Citizen Reporter

It has been 10 days since the Moti brothers – 15-year-old Zia, 13-year-old Alaan, 11-year-old Zayyad and six-year-old Zidan – were allegedly kidnapped in Polokwane en route to school.

At a media briefing earlier this week Police Minister Bheki Cele said progress is being made in the Moti brothers’ case.

According to a report by IOL a media company in the East Rand, Gauteng alleged that two people had been arrested by Benoni police, claiming that cellphone technology led the police to the house were the man and woman were arrested.

Polokwane Review reported that Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, spokesperson from the Office of the National Police Commissioner, has since described the article as misleading and said that the police are distancing themeselves from the article.

In their article the East Rand newspaper alleged that the station commander confirmed, at the scene of the arrests, that the pair was linked to the kidnapping of the Moti brothers.

However, in a statement Naidoo confirmed that Maj Genl Sam Manala, the deputy provincial commissioner responsible for crime detection, as the only person to report on developments in the case. “He will be available only for information that can lead to the freeing of the children and arrest of the criminals.”

The police warned that anyone who publishes information pertaining to the arrests or progress made in the matter can lead to being prosecuted, on the grounds of interference in a formal police investigation alternatively defeating the ends of justice.

Specialist investigator Mike Bolhuis told Polokwane Review that the spreading of fake news is often detrimental in kidnapping cases. He said people are often irresponsible on social media and post without thinking about the consequences. “Fake news is such a big problem in South Africa and police have warned about it multiple times. If you have any information, report it to the relevant authorities or contact us.”

Bolhuis once again pointed out that no evidence was left behind in the Moti case and that the attack was carefully planned, adding that publishing hearsay or possible misinformation may harm the safety of the children. “Fake news buys criminals time and this is what the kidnappers want to ensure their safety. We also deal with the distortion of information as it gets spread throughout and then we end up wasting time looking for the wrong things,” he added.

Mighty Tactical Reaction Services CEO Shaahid Valjie confirmed to Polokwane Review that the search for the boys continues and said the information they deal with remains confidential because of the sensitivity of the case.

