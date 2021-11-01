Daily news update: Special votes day two, Ramaphosa to vote in Soweto and DJ Sbu Sars bill

Molefe Seeletsa

Special voting taking place at the Highway Gardens voting station in Edenvale, 31 November 2021 ahead of the official voting day on the 1 November 2021.. Picture: Neil McCartney

After special votes came to a close on Sunday, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) held a briefing on its state of readiness ahead of 2021 local government elections on Monday.

During the briefing on Sunday evening, IEC chairperson Glen Mashinini indicated that the commission was “very confident that all systems are good” for election day following a successful two-day special voting.

Mashinini said 83% of those registered for a special vote cast their ballot this weekend.

The IEC chair also said voters were prohibited to take photos of their marked ballot papers.

Special voting taking place Edenglen Primary school, 31 November 2021 ahead of the official voting day on the 1 November 2021.. Picture: Neil McCartney

Voting stations for special votes closed at 5pm on Sunday, with the rest of the country set to cast their votes on Monday.

Day two saw several incidents reported. According to media reports, that the Saps has launched an investigation into allegations of vote rigging.

This is after an IEC official, a presiding officer at a voting station in Ward 93 in Umbumbulu, KwaZulu-Natal, was allegedly caught stuffing marked ballot papers into a ballot box.

A case was also opened by a presiding officer at a voting station in Lebowakgomo, Limpopo after party agents allegedly incited violence.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa campaign in Mamre on October 21, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Rapport/Edrea du Toit

President Cyril Ramaphosa will cast his vote in the township of his birth, Soweto, with the 2021 local government elections set to take place on Monday, 1 November.

During his election campaign trail for the African National Congress (ANC), Ramaphosa recently decided to skip a return to Soweto due to concerns he would be met with another hostile welcome there.

This is after the ANC president had to deal with residents who were angry over lack of service delivery, especially electricity supply.

On September 18, Ramaphosa was greeted by furious residents in Naledi, Soweto who accused the ANC of only remembering them when it was time to campaign for votes.

He will now return to Soweto to cast his vote at Hitekani Primary School in Chiawelo, the ANC announced on Sunday.

Police Minister Bheki Cele Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)

Police Minister Bheki Cele was in Mpumalanga on Saturday October 30 to assess security in the province ahead of the local government elections on Monday November 1 when millions of South Africans will be heading to the polls to make their mark.

An escalation of political killings in the province lead to Mpumalanga being flagged as a hotspot for violence on election day.

Speaking to eNCA yesterday Cele said they wanted to assure voters in the province that the police and all security agencies will be working with the community to ensure that “things go well” and that if “things deviate, we will be there to bring them on the right path.”

He added that police presence in the province have been ramped up as the hot spot voting stations have increased from 9 to 15.

Picture: iStock

While South Africa is grappling with finding the best way forward on transitioning to renewable energy, Morocco is championing Africa’s green revolution with country even enshrining the right of access to sustainable energy in its constitution.

South Africa having among the best constitutions in the world fell behind Morocco on such a crucial human right guarantee. But the two countries that literally sit almost poles apart geographically on the continent, could share notes with South Africa to benefit more than Morocco in the process.

Consider that Morocco, North Africa’s largest energy importer, is on track to have between 60% and 65% of its electricity produced from renewable by 2030 and South Africa, despite having an abundance of renewable resources for its energy self-sustenance, hovered below 30% if not far down the list.

Picture: ANA

Yet another musician and media personality has been slapped with a sky-high tax bill, just a little more than a month after popular DJs Banele and Bandile Mbere (Major League DJz) made headlines for allegedly owing the South African Revenue Service (SARS) millions in back taxes and other outstanding amounts.

Sunday World reports that award-winning musician and media personality Sbusiso Arthur Leope has been slapped with a R15-million tax bill by the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

The publication claims to have obtained a default judgement against the former Metro FM DJ, popularly known as DJ Sbu, at the Johannesburg High Court last week, claiming they have also seen court documents detailing the millions he owes the tax man.

Denis Onyango of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates saving a penalty during the 2021 MTN8 Final match between Cape Town City and Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday at Moses Mabhida Stadium. (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

When the SuperSport TV cameras eavesdropped on the team talks before Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City could take the penalty shoot-out where Downs claimed the MTN8 3-2 after the game played out to a one-all draw in extra-time, Rulani Mokwena was seen in high spirits motivating his players.



The Sundowns co-head coach does not recall what he said to his players but is glad that his speech did not fall on deaf ears.

“You can give the best speeches and sometimes the players don’t respond but fortunately they did.

“What matters is the performance and the gallant fight from these players because we as coaches are just there to facilitate good performances but the spotlight must go the likes of Andile Jali, Denis Onyango and Themba Zwane, who at this moment is unstoppable, you have to kick him and foul him,” said Mokwena.