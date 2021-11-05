Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
2 minute read
5 Nov 2021
5:30 am
South Africa

Implats finally called to book

Brian Sokutu

The multi-billion-rand worth Implats, has for years been mining platinum in the Rustenburg platinum belt, with Luka village hosting the company’s operations.

A recent in-depth five part series reporting by The Citizen has led to the Bafokeng North-A Economic Forum (Banaef) appointing an independent firm, Executive Outcomes, to conduct a forensic audit into allegations that Impala Platinum Holdings (Implats) operations in the platinum-rich North West village of Luka, has failed to adhere to the principles of the Mining Charter. Banaef – an umbrella body representing 72 local black-owned member companies in the platinum-rich Luka – said it was pleased to appoint the reputable Executive Outcomes to conduct the probe at Implats into lack of transformation and unwillingness by management to implement principles...

