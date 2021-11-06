Eskom to close Witkoppen Road and N1 on Sunday – Here’s why

Citizen Reporter

Eskom said it was granted permission by the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) to temporarily close the N1 Freeway between William Nicol and Rivonia off-ramps on Sunday.

In addition, the Department of Roads and Transport in Gauteng approved the closure of Witkoppen Road between Umhlanga Ave and Estelle Road on Sunday until 4pm.

N1 and Witkoppen road closures

Ground Wire and Earth Wire repairs

The road closures were granted in order for Eskom to carry out critical repairs in the region, the power utility said on Friday.

Eskom will replace the Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) and the Earth Wire on the Craighall Minverva 275kV high-voltage transmission overhead powerline crossing the N1 Freeway and Witkoppen Road.

The freeway will be closed in both directions, North and South.

Eskom to restrict traffic flow for 2.5 hours

Eskom explains the “OPGW and Earth Wire will be strung sequentially”, and that traffic must be halted “to allow the joint of the new and old OPGW to be pulled across the N1.

Once this has been completed – estimated to take 15 minutes – traffic will “be allowed to flow with one lane open for the remainder of the stringing”.

The second part of the repair is estimated to last approximately two and half hours. The same process will be carried out on Witkoppen Road.

Eskom thanked commuters for their patience and called on motorists to remain patient while the repairs are carried out.

Apology not accepted— Bongokuhle (@Bongoku80625295) November 5, 2021

Compiled by Cheryl Kahla