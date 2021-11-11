South Africa

Citizen Reporter
Reporter
1 minute read
11 Nov 2021
4:05 pm

WATCH: FW de Klerk speaks from the dead, apologises for apartheid’s pain

Citizen Reporter

The late former president says he had 'a conversion' late in his life and realised that the system was wrong.

Former president FW de Klerk. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Apartheid South Africa’s last president, FW de Klerk, has apologised “without qualification” for apartheid and his role in the system.

De Klerk, who passed away on Thursday morning, was instrumental in the negotiations which saw South Africa become a democracy in 1994, and was also one of Nelson Mandela’s two deputy presidents, along with Thabo Mbeki, but this didn’t stop him from defending or trying to justify apartheid on a number of occasions.

ALSO READ: ANC slams FW de Klerk Foundation for denying apartheid was crime against humanity

Now, in a video released by the FW de Klerk foundation after his death, the former president has changed his tune, and unreservedly apologise for the system of “separate development”, as it was also known.

De Klerk apparently recorded the video in his final days, before his death from mesothelioma.

ALSO READ: OBITUARY: Life and times of FW de Klerk – apartheid’s last president

The former president, looking extremely frail and his voice cracking, admits that he had previously defended the system, both as a member of Parliament (MP) and as a member of Cabinet.

He said he had changed his beliefs later in his life.

“I, without qualification, apologise for the pain and the hurt and the indignity and the damage that apartheid has done to black, brown and Indians in South Africa,” he says.

“I do so not only as the former leader of the National Party, but also as an individual. Allow me in this last message to share with you that since the early 80s my views changed completely. It was as if I had a conversion and in my heart of hearts realised that apartheid was wrong.”

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

Ramaphosa commends De Klerk's courage, but no clarity on state funeral?
21 mins ago
21 mins ago

CELEBS AND VIRAL

'If De Klerk gets a state funeral, we must disrupt it,' says Pearl Thusi
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

SOUTH AFRICA

OBITUARY: Life and times of FW de Klerk - apartheid's last president
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

'Thank you God' – South Africa reacts to FW de Klerk's death
3 hours ago
3 hours ago


RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

Ramaphosa commends De Klerk's courage, but no clarity on state funeral?
21 mins ago
21 mins ago

CELEBS AND VIRAL

'If De Klerk gets a state funeral, we must disrupt it,' says Pearl Thusi
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

SOUTH AFRICA

OBITUARY: Life and times of FW de Klerk - apartheid's last president
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

'Thank you God' – South Africa reacts to FW de Klerk's death
3 hours ago
3 hours ago