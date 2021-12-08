Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
8 Dec 2021
South Africa

Failure to pass expropriation bill bound to have economic implications – expert

Brian Sokutu

Voting in the National Assembly (NA) saw 204 in support of the Bill and 145 against – falling far too short of the required two thirds majority to introduce an amendment to Section 25 on land expropriation.

Picture: GCIS
A legal expert on Tuesday conceded that while there might have been political differences between the ANC and opposition parties, the failure of the opposition to support the ruling party in the passing of the land amendment Bill,was bound to have economic implications. Voting in the National Assembly (NA) saw 204 in support of the Bill and 145 against – falling far too short of the required two thirds majority to introduce an amendment to Section 25 on land expropriation. “The voting exposed the EFF [Economic Freedom Fighters] and the DA [Democratic Alliance] in terms of political alliances,” said a...

