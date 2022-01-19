South Africa

Pretoria road closures: These streets will be affected today

The purpose of the planned march in Pretoria Central is to ask the United Nations to intervene in the release of the Biafra leader, who was arrested in Nigeria.

Political activist and leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) movement, Nnamdi Kanu, wearing a Jewish prayer shawl, poses in the garden of his house in Umuahia, southeast Nigeria. Photo: AFP/Stefan Heunis

The Indigenous People Of Biafra will be hosting in South Africa to raise awareness for the arrested Biafra leader in Nigeria. These roads will be affected.

Pretoria march, 19 January

Biafra leader arrested in Nigeria

The purpose of the march is to ask the United Nations to intervene in the release of Biafra leader Nnamdi Kanu who was arrested in Nigeria.

As per the Tshwane Metro Police Communication Unit, the march kicked off at 10:30 am from the corner of Prince’s Park Ave and Francis Baard Street in Pretoria Central.

The marchers will proceed eastbound on Francis Baard Street towards the United Nations building at the corner of Sisulu Street and Francis Baard Street.

Pretoria march road closures

The following streets along Francis Baard Street will be affected:

  • Kgosi Mampuru street
  • Sophie de Bruyn street
  • Bosman street
  • Paul Kruger street
  • Thabo Sehume street
  • Lillian Ngoyi street
  • Sisulu street

The marches expected to disperse from the United Nations building at 2pm, and motorists are advised to avoid these affected streets during the afternoon peak traffic:

  • Nana Sita Street
  • Jeff Masemola street
  • Madiba street
  • Struben street
  • Boom street

Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said Tshwane Metro Police officers will be deployed to monitor the march and all affected areas.

