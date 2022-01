Cannabis activists organised a get-together at the Union Buildings at the weekend in support of the four people arrested for the possession and cultivation of dagga earlier this month. The self-proclaimed king of the Khoisan, King Khoisan SA – aka Rudwan Triegard – was arrested on 12 January and released the following day with a warning to return to court on 29 March for further investigation. AP Verhoef, botanical enthusiast and production specialist known as the Kaalvoetboer, along with the Fields of Green Organisation, Aaptwak Organisation, and Mlungu SA visited Triegard to donate hundreds of cannabis seeds following the police...

Cannabis activists organised a get-together at the Union Buildings at the weekend in support of the four people arrested for the possession and cultivation of dagga earlier this month.

The self-proclaimed king of the Khoisan, King Khoisan SA – aka Rudwan Triegard – was arrested on 12 January and released the following day with a warning to return to court on 29 March for further investigation.

AP Verhoef, botanical enthusiast and production specialist known as the Kaalvoetboer, along with the Fields of Green Organisation, Aaptwak Organisation, and Mlungu SA visited Triegard to donate hundreds of cannabis seeds following the police raid that saw eight full-grown cannabis trees uprooted and confiscated.

Verhoef and friends collected various cannabis seeds, loofah, Silene undulata, Sutherlandia frutescens (Kankerbos), Moringa oleifera, and Sceletium tortuosum powder to donate to the Khoisan people living in the camps in the gardens.

“The donation was to help the indigenous protesters recover from the senseless destruction of their cannabis plants for personal use,” Verhoef said.

He said they found out that police officers also killed off all but one of their chickens, which they relied on for eggs and meat.

“The fight for recognition is truly a noble cause. Imagine being classified as a different race, because your race isn’t accepted? Imagine being the oldest nation of Southern Africa, yet having your heritage and language refused.”

Verhoef added that the injustice committed by the government couldn’t be ignored any longer.

“The first Commercial trade took place between the KhoiSan and the Portuguese merchants before any other tribes or settlers arrived by land and sea. These indigenous peoples are considered to be the oldest nation on Earth, yet they are treated as immigrants in their own land.”

Verhoef said the “disgusting” actions taken by the police justified a call to action to show the government the people living at the Union Buildings had the support of the community.

He said they were planning to return to donated Ashwagandha, Sceletium tortuosum, Kanna,