WATCH LIVE: Patrick Shai’s funeral service in Soweto

The funeral service of Patrick Molefe Shai is currently underway at the Soweto Theatre in Johannesburg, with the veteran actor set to be laid to rest on Saturday.

Shai died last week Saturday at his home in Soweto, aged 66.

His life was celebrated at a memorial service on Thursday where his widow Mmasechaba called on people to start dealing with their issues, saying that Shai’s past shouldn’t taint his legacy and that his loss is very “deep” on her.

Mmasechaba described Shai as a father, husband and caretaker, saying: “He carried us. We were not perfect, and he was not perfect.”

She further spoke of how society judged her for staying and their kids, “in spite of who their father was.”

The couple had been together for decades, since Mmmaschaba was 17-years-old.

She told her kids not to allow people to shame them or to be defined by social media about what people thought about their father.

Shai has appeared on shows such as Soul City, Generations, Bophelo ke Semphekgo, 7de Laan and The River.

