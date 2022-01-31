Could political interference lead to SABC board’s dissolution?

Citizen Reporter

The ongoing crisis playing out at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) may see the public broadcaster’s board summoned to Parliament.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called for an urgent meeting to be convened following the sacking of SABC group executive of news and current affairs, Phathiswa Magopeni.

‘Editorial independence’

The DA has since written to Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Communications chairperson, Boyce Maneli, on the matter.

In a statement, DA MP, Zakhele Mbhele expressed its concern over the SABC’s “editorial independence”, saying Magopeni’s dismissal was a sign of the “rumoured factionalism” within the public broadcaster’s board.

The Congress of the People (Cope) also wrote to Parliament, requesting for an investigation into the allegations of editorial and political interference within the SABC.

“It is very clear that the SABC wants to recapture the SABC newsroom. We must never allow political meddling in the SABC newsroom again. The SABC is a public broadcaster, not an ANC mouthpiece,” Cope’s spokesperson Dennis Bloem told EWN.

ALSO READ: Political interference at the heart of SABC infighting – report

City Press has since reported the SABC board is expected to appear before the committee to account for the instability currently plaguing the public broadcaster.

According to the publication, the board could be dissolved if the committee “deem the toxic divisions” between its members is “beyond repair”.

The SABC board consists of: Bongumusa Makhathini (chairperson), Mamodupi Mohlala-Mulaudzi (deputy chairperson), Madoda Mxakwe (CEO), Chris Maroleng (COO), Yolande Biljon (CFO), Professor Sathasivan Cooper, Advocate Benjamin Motshedi Lekalakala, David Maimela, Michael Markovitz, Dinkwanyane Mohuba, Bernedette Muthien, Jasmina Patel, Jack Phalane, Mary Papayya and Dr Marcia Socikwa.

Dismissal

The SABC on Friday dismissed Magopeni with immediate effect after she was found guilty of misconduct in December.

Magopeni was charged for failing to stop the broadcast of an interdicted episode of the SABC’s current affairs programme, Special Assignment.

The SABC has defended its decision to fire Magopeni, saying the process was procedurally fair.

READ MORE: ‘Clear political influence from ANC’, says Sanef after SABC News boss sacking

“The proceedings were initiated and, of course, with a disciplinary process there has got to be a hearing and this was all an internal process.

“However, there was a request to have the hearing public and so the SABC adhered to that and it was chaired by Advocate Cassim.

“After having heard all the information provided and having heard also from the GE [group executive] herself, he found her guilty of misconduct for failing to take the appropriate measures [to ensure the court order] was complied with,” SABC spokesperson Gugu Ntuli said during an interview.

Background

In a letter addressed to the SABC board, dated 29 November 2021, Magopeni claimed that the Special Assignment issue was being used to “hound” her out of the public broadcaster even though she was not responsible for the airing of the programme.

She reportedly accused Mxakwe and Makhathini of allegedly putting pressure on her to approve an unscheduled interview with ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa in the lead-up to the 2021 municipal elections.

Magopeni apparently refused the request from her bosses and got into hot water over the issue.

She claimed the Special Assignment error, her refusal to agree to the Ramaphosa interview, and a subsequent complaint from the ANC about the SABC’s election coverage, were being used to get rid of her.

ALSO READ: ‘I fear for my life,’ says SABC news chief after accusations of hurting ANC’s electoral showing

Last year, ANC secretary-general Jessie Duarte and the party’s head of elections Fikile Mbalula blamed the SABC’s election coverage for the governing party’s poor performance in the elections.

The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) said that it was saddened by Magopeni’s axing, suggesting that the SABC’s decision was politically motivated.

It argued in a statement that Magopeni has been treated unfairly by the SABC as “they continued to ignore her submissions to their various nefarious intents”.

Special committee

The firing of Magopeni came after the establishment of a special committee, which will investigate the allegations against Makhathini and Mxakwe.

Meanwhile, Sanef and the Campaign for Free Expression (CFE) have called for Makhathini and Mxakwe’s hearing to be open to the public.

In a letter written to the SABC – dated on 17 January – through their lawyers Webber Wentzel, Sanef and CFE said they are making the request because the allegations against Mxakwe and Makhathini were matters of significant public interest.

“The SABC is a public body, and the hearing engages the public interest,” the organisations said.

Last Thursday, the SABC indicated that the special committee would deal with the allegations against Makhathini “fairly and expeditiously”, while the grievance against Mxakwe will be dealt with in terms of broadcaster’s employment and disciplinary policies.

Additional reporting by Siyanda Ndlovu